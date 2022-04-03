Shanghai Reports Record High 8,226 Local COVID-19 Cases

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 438 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,788 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, April 3.

That makes a total of 8,226 reported cases, 1,915 more than the previous high of 6,311 reported yesterday, Saturday, April 2.

Shanghai's next round of widespread nucleic acid testing, originally scheduled for today, has been moved to tomorrow, Monday, April 4, the government also announced. The city will instead undergo antigen tests today.

Of the 438 local cases reported today, 16 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases; 73 were converted from an asymptomatic case already in centralized isolation; and 349 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 7,788 asymptomatic cases, 6,773 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 1,015 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1,364 reported cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 214 more than the previous high of 1,150 reported on Thursday, March 31.

The 349 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

95 in Pudong New Area

39 in Minhang District

35 in Putuo District

35 in Xuhui District

28 in Baoshan District

24 in Jing'an District

24 in Hongkou District

21 in Huangpu District

18 in Jiading District

16 in Yangpu District

3 in Songjiang District

5 in Fengxian District

3 in Changning District

3 in Qingpu District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Jinshan District

The 1,015 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

254 in Xuhui District

147 in Huangpu District

138 in Hongkou District

105 in Pudong New Area

82 in Minhang District

59 in Putuo District

55 in Jiading District

54 in Baoshan District

37 in Jing'an District

36 in Qingpu District

11 in Songjiang District

22 in Yangpu District

12 in Changning District

3 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Jinshan District



The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city began being locked down on Monday, March 28 in two stages over nine days, while authorities carry out COVID-19 testing.

From 5am on Monday, March 28, a lockdown was imposed on Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas. That lockdown was slated to be lifted at 5am on Friday, April 1.

However, it is now being referred to as 'First-Part Lockdown' and, based on the results of the screenings, follow-up quarantine measures have been launched, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.' Click the link below to find out more about that...

Puxi was put under lockdown from 3am on Friday, April 1. That lockdown, or its 'First-Part Lockdown' incarnation (once again, click that link above to learn more), is slated to be lifted at 3am on Tuesday, April 5.

Residents are asked to follow the orders of their areas in receiving PCR tests over staggered periods. Those failing to take the test will see their health code turn yellow, while those who refuse or interfere with anti-COVID-19 measures shall bear all legal responsibility.

During the lockdowns, all residential communities will be closed and all residents are required to stay at home.

Public transport, including buses, subways, ferries, taxis and online-hailing cars, will also be completely suspended during the lockdown.

Public service companies, such as those dealing with water, electricity, fuel, gas, communication, transportation, meat and vegetable supplies, however, will continue to operate.

Meal delivery and courier services will remain operating with non-contact delivery, with delivery staff unable to enter communities.

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

A number of measures have been put in place to fight the spread of the disease.

As of Saturday, March 12, those wishing to leave or enter Shanghai must have a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours.



The Shanghai government has also asked residents not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary.

Shanghai Intercity Bus Terminal suspended operations from Sunday, March 13.

All primary and secondary schools in Shanghai have also been adjusted to online learning.

Children are not allowed to enter any educational institution – including kindergartens and training centers as well as schools – with all offline teaching banned.

The move to online learning followed on from the decision to close a number of public cultural and tourist service venues across the city.

Of those attractions still open to the public, many now require a negative nucleic acid test report from within 24 hours to enter, as well as a green health QR code, green travel history code and Chinese ID card or valid travel document.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues in some districts have also been asked to close.

No timeline has been given on how long all of the above measures will last; it remains dependant on the progress of the epidemic, with further announcements to be made to the public in a timely manner based on the situation.

