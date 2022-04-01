Shanghai, Here are Your New Lockdown Measures

In a move that surprised absolutely nobody at all, the lockdown measures in Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas were not completely lifted at 5am this morning, Friday, April 1.

Based on the results of the screenings during what is now being referred to as 'First-Part Lockdown,' follow-up quarantine measures have been launched, and areas have been designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Let's break those down...

Locked Down

Communities, companies or sites that report positive cases in First-Part Lockdown, along with adjacent areas, have been designated as Locked Down areas. Residential buildings where the positive cases live will continue being locked down for two weeks (from March 28). Residents here are banned from leaving their homes. Other buildings in the Locked Down areas will be under one week of lockdown (no leaving your home except for testing) and another week of home quarantine (you can leave your building, but not your compound) with additional testing.

Managed & Controlled

Other localities in the subdistricts and towns with newly reported positive cases have been designated as Managed & Controlled areas. These are areas where there are no cases within your specific building nor apartment complex, but there are cases within your street community/neighborhood (街道). Residents here will be restricted to their communities (apartment compounds) for a week (from March 28) with additional testing. One resident from each household will be allowed to pick up online orders from designated areas in the community. This will be staggered with neighbors.

Precautionary

Areas that have managed to avoid Locked Down and Managed & Controlled status have been designated as Precautionary areas. Residents here are required to conduct a weeklong self-health monitoring along with additional testing. Self-health monitoring means they can leave their apartment compound, but must avoid gatherings and crowded or public areas. Those living in Precautionary areas are advised and encouraged to work from home, avoid going to other districts or crossing the Huangpu River. Basically: stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to go out.

All restaurants in Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas will only provide take-away meals and receive online orders; delivery workers are not allowed to enter communities.



Internet bars, pubs, karaoke bars, card rooms, libraries and other non-essential sites will remain closed. Where open, capacity will be limited at markets, supermarkets, malls and pharmacies.



Only those taking part in prevention and control work, medical services, urban operation and emergency response can leave the quarantined areas.

District governments and authorities are required to ensure life supplies and medical services for residents under lockdown or quarantine measures, and a smooth medical service channel will be opened for citizens.

Finally, for those living in Puxi, we think it is safe to assume you have only just entered 'First-Part Lockdown.' So strap in, and good luck with your results...

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]