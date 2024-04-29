Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

Daniel Padim is arguably one of the best fingerstyle guitarists in the world. He has released three albums over the course of a decade, and has over 20 million streams worldwide.

Padim is relatively unknown in his home country of Brazil, as his fingerstyle acoustic guitar doesn't sync up with the more mainstream and high-energy samba sounds. But Daniel Padim is big in Asia.

Halfway around the world, his face is once again popping up on posters and big billboards as he prepares for an 18-show tour across China.

That's interviewed Daniel Padim before his concert at 191 Space in Guangzhou last year. Speaking over Skype, we discussed his album and upcoming tour as well as his excitement about his first trip to China.

His first album, Looking Up to Giants, was released in 2014 and climbed into the hundreds-of-thousands threshold on QQ and NetEase Music. Padim is quick to express his gratitude to his Chinese fans.

After publishing the interview last year, we were lucky to catch Padim when he played a concert in Guangzhou.



Daniel Padim plays for a large crowd in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. Image via Daniel Padim



After the show, nearly everyone in the audience rushed to the stage with their Daniel Padim records and their guitars for a chance to score an autograph.



The last tour only consisted of eight shows. With 18 dates announced this time around, you can expect an impressive performance.

[Cover image via Daniel Padim]

