  1. home
  2. Articles

Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

By Kirby John Carney, April 29, 2024

0 0

Daniel Padim is arguably one of the best fingerstyle guitarists in the world. He has released three albums over the course of a decade, and has over 20 million streams worldwide.

Padim is relatively unknown in his home country of Brazil, as his fingerstyle acoustic guitar doesn't sync up with the more mainstream and high-energy samba sounds. But Daniel Padim is big in Asia.

Halfway around the world, his face is once again popping up on posters and big billboards as he prepares for an 18-show tour across China.

second-tour-poster.jpg

That's interviewed Daniel Padim before his concert at 191 Space in Guangzhou last year. Speaking over Skype, we discussed his album and upcoming tour as well as his excitement about his first trip to China. 

READ MORE: Strings of Success: Daniel Padim's Journey from Brazil to China's Guitar Star

His first album, Looking Up to Giants, was released in 2014 and climbed into the hundreds-of-thousands threshold on QQ and NetEase Music. Padim is quick to express his gratitude to his Chinese fans.

After publishing the interview last year, we were lucky to catch Padim when he played a concert in Guangzhou.

Taiyuan.jpg
Daniel Padim plays for a large crowd in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. Image via Daniel Padim

After the show, nearly everyone in the audience rushed to the stage with their Daniel Padim records and their guitars for a chance to score an autograph.

The last tour only consisted of eight shows. With 18 dates announced this time around, you can expect an impressive performance.

[Cover image via Daniel Padim]

Music Shanghai Chengdu Nanjing Hangzhou Beijing Xi'an Chongqing Guiyang Kunming Nanning Guangzhou Fuzhou Quanzhou Shenzhen Hong Kong Taipei

more news

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

International Workers Day never felt so good!

30 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

30 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

Cloak Radio Founder Bl1nk Talks Chengdu Music and Radio Culture

Cloak Radio Founder Bl1nk Talks Chengdu Music and Radio Culture

Cloak radio founder Bl1nk has been witness to seismic change in the Chengdu underground.

Ryan Hemsworth's New Music Video 'Special Girl' Set in Shanghai

The new music video from Ryan Hemsworth was filmed here in Shanghai.

5 Shanghai Music Festivals to Hit Up Over the May Holiday

Highlights and recommendations for this festival-packed long weekend.

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

International Workers Day never felt so good!

30 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Updated! 7 Special Deals This April for That's Foodies

GMS Group: Winning Formula for Hotel F&B Loyalty Program

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

32 Awesome Events Over May Holiday in Shanghai

22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

22 Amazing Art Shows This May in Beijing

Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

Fingerstyle Guitarist Daniel Padim Returns for 2nd China Tour

23 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

23 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

29 Amazing Art Shows This May in Shenzhen

29 Amazing Art Shows This May in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives