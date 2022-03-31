Netizens Mock Twitter’s Definition of Chinese State-Affiliated Media

On Wednesday, March 30, Twitter users discovered that the social media platform had begun labeling tweets that it considers to be affiliated with Chinese state media, reports Sup China.

However, the results haven’t been great. Netizens quickly discovered that as long you as add “.news.cn” to a link, Twitter will flag your tweet, saying: “This tweet links to a China state-affiliated media website.”

Of course, the internet reacted superbly and started tweeting out links, like “peepee.poopoo.news.cn”

Below, we’ve linked a few of our favorite ‘state-affiliated media’ Tweets for your enjoyment.

(There were some even better ones, but they were too rude to publish, so here’s the PG version.)



If you want the uncut version, check out the original thread here.



So, what is Twitter's beef with Chinese state-affiliated media? The social network had this to say:

"China blocks access to Twitter for regular users. We believe that people benefit from additional context when interacting with Chinese government and state-affiliated accounts. "State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution. Accounts belonging to state-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their senior staff may be labeled. "State-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."



Twitter's full policy on state-affiliated media labels can be found on there website.

