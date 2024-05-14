This is Chinese Music Fans' Latest Buzzword...

In a surprising twist, moments before the JJ20 World Tour Concert featuring Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊杰) kicked off in Jinan, Shandong Province on May 11, shouts of "退票 (tuì piào)," meaning "refund ticket," echoed inside the venue from some unexpected audience members.

The reason behind this outcry was the dissatisfaction of certain ticket holders due to obstructed views from their seats.

Some attendees who had purchased tickets for RMB980 found their seats blocked by railings, severely affecting their concert experience.

Obstructed view from the RMB980 ticket seating. Video screenshot by That's

A video shared by one of the disgruntled attendees clearly showed that a significant portion of the view of the stage and large screens was obstructed by railings.

In their attempts to communicate the issue, fans emphasized:

"It's not just about unclear vision from our seats; it's about having no visibility at all due to the solid obstruction."

This led to a chorus of "退票 (tuì piào)" chants from attendees in the same area.

Moreover, instances of "退票 (tuì piào)" seem to occur frequently at live events in China.



On April 30 this year, the Times Classic Concert took place at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium, promoted to feature familiar Chinese singers like Li Jian, Zhang Shaohan, and Cyndi Wang.

However, several attendees later complained that the event in Kunshan was poorly organized, with many unfamiliar singers appearing onstage.

More than half of the concert's duration featured performances by other singers and bands, prompting the entire audience to collectively shout "退票 (tuì piào)."

In yet another incident where audiences demand refunds, performers may remain oblivious to the brewing backlash against them.

T Muziek Frascati left the stage with "退票 (tuì piào)" chants. Video screenshot by That's

On December 22, 2023, at the Hebei Shijiazhuang Grand Theater, following a performance by T Muziek Frascati from Belgium, many attendees loudly shouted "退票 (tuì piào)," criticizing the concert as lackluster.



Complaints arose due to the orchestra's tardiness, truncated performance, skipping of advertised repertoire, and even repetition of certain pieces towards the end.

Such incidents are not isolated and can be numerous.

Therefore, the next time you hear "退票 (tuì piào)," don't assume it's just applause for a stellar performance.

Someday, you might find yourself needing to use the term too.

Learning it now wouldn't hurt!

