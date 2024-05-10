4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

16-Days Holy Mount Kailash Pilgrimage

This trip will take you from Lhasa all the way to Everest Base Camp, via Gyantse and Shgatse, a route that includes monasteries, palaces, glaciers, lakes and mountains.

The highlight of the trip is Kailash trekking, Lake Manasarova and Guge Kingdom. Hinduism, Tibetan Buddhism, Bon (a native religion of Tibet) and Jainism all recognize Kailash as the center of the world. Indians also think the god Shiva lives here.

During the trip, you will also encounter many Indian pilgrims, foreigners and local Tibetan people trekking with you.

This tour takes in the attractions of the three ancient cities of Xinjiang – Urumqi, Turpan and Kashgar – as well as the region’s marvelous landscape and naturally shaped wonders, such as Heavenly Lake and Karakul Lake.

You’ll also visit the spectacular historical Jiaohe Ruins, appreciate magnificent religious buildings such as the Id Kah Mosque, and feel the charm of local bazaars.



If it's your first time to Xinjiang, this route won't disappoint!

Wusun Ancient Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes in China, and has been in use for more than 2,000 years.

Crossing the Naraty Range from north to south, it is some 120 kilometers in length, reaching an elevation of 3,894 meters.

This trip will trek through the Tianshan Mountains, crossing high altitude passes and visiting alpine lakes, grasslands, and river valleys.

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

