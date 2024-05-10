  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

By Sponsored, May 10, 2024

0 0

16-Days Holy Mount Kailash Pilgrimage

.jpg

This trip will take you from Lhasa all the way to Everest Base Camp, via Gyantse and Shgatse, a route that includes monasteries, palaces, glaciers, lakes and mountains.

The highlight of the trip is Kailash trekking, Lake Manasarova and Guge Kingdom. Hinduism, Tibetan Buddhism, Bon (a native religion of Tibet) and Jainism all recognize Kailash as the center of the world. Indians also think the god Shiva lives here.

During the trip, you will also encounter many Indian pilgrims, foreigners and local Tibetan people trekking with you.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Southern Xinjiang Classic Tour

.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

This tour takes in the attractions of the three ancient cities of Xinjiang – Urumqi, Turpan and Kashgar – as well as the region’s marvelous landscape and naturally shaped wonders, such as Heavenly Lake and Karakul Lake.

You’ll also visit the spectacular historical Jiaohe Ruins, appreciate magnificent religious buildings such as the Id Kah Mosque, and feel the charm of local bazaars.

If it's your first time to Xinjiang, this route won't disappoint!

For More Information Click Here

7-Day Xinjiang Wusan Ancient Trail Trek

.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Wusun Ancient Trail is one of the most beautiful hikes in China, and has been in use for more than 2,000 years.

Crossing the Naraty Range from north to south, it is some 120 kilometers in length, reaching an elevation of 3,894 meters.

This trip will trek through the Tianshan Mountains, crossing high altitude passes and visiting alpine lakes, grasslands, and river valleys.

For More Information Click Here

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Ancient Town

.jpg
Image courtesy of C Adventure

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

For More Information Click Here

Weixin-Image_20240308161323.jpg

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]

China Travel Deals

more news

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

Typhoon Hinnamnor Causes Travel Chaos Across East China

Hinnamnor managed to cause some major travel mafan.

What Domestic Travel Trends Will China See this Summer Holiday?

China's peak travel season over the summer holidays is upon us.

No More Dreaded Star On China’s Travel Code App

The star will no longer appear on users' apps, as of today, June 29.

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China promises to double down on the pursuit of 'zero-COVID' and aims to further restrict international travel and curb the small number of imported cases coming in.

China to UK Travel Soon To Be Easier With Chinese Vaccines

The UK government has updated its rules for those traveling to England who have been vaccinated in the Chinese mainland.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How to Eat Xiaolongxia, China’s Favorite Crayfish

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

China Extends Visa Exemptions Until End of 2025

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Travel Gossip: Shenzhen Launches Direct Flight to Mexico City

Travel Gossip: Shenzhen Launches Direct Flight to Mexico City

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

Updated! 27 Amazing Art Shows This May in Guangzhou

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

34 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

34 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

T+ Tickets: Lady M, French Breaking, Chicago, Carmen + More!

T+ Tickets: Lady M, French Breaking, Chicago, Carmen + More!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives