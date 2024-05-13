  1. home
Pets to Be Allowed on China's High-Speed Trains?

By Billy Jiang, May 13, 2024

On May 9, China Railway threw travelers a bone by rolling out a brand-new questionnaire aboard high-speed trains. 

Of all the questions, one had tails wagging and whiskers twitching: the survey on pet transportation via high-speed rail.

The survey, spanning 15 questions, quizzed passengers on their interest in ferrying furry friends via high-speed rail, the types of pets they'd like to transport, frequency of travel, pricing expectations, safety measures, and any suggestions they had.

Weixin-Image_20240513132631.jpg

The survey made it to China's national news station CGTN. Image via That's

Responding to the interest in pet transportation on high-speed trains, China Railway explained that they've seen an increase in inquiries about this service in recent years. 

"To better understand passenger needs and gather feedback, we decided to conduct the survey. Next steps will involve further research based on the survey results."

The "Can pets ride high-speed trains?" question sent ripples across China's social network platform Sina Weibo. 

Opponents argue about how to handle passengers with allergies or incidents of pets attacking humans. 

Meanwhile, proponents suggest dedicated pet carriages should be introduced.

Currently, China Railway regulations stipulate that only guide dogs are allowed on high-speed trains. 

Other live animals can be transported with prior arrangements, provided they don't pose a threat to passengers. 

Animals like fierce beasts (the authorities never explained this; we would love to see the full list), birds of prey, snakes, scorpions, and centipedes are off-limits.

Other interesting China Railway regulations regarding traveling with your pets:

  • Passengers traveling with pets must complete the necessary procedures at the station on the day of travel

  • For journeys under 200 kilometers that don't require feeding en route, no special arrangements are needed

  • For longer trips or if your pet needs a snack break, you'll need to purchase tickets in advance and adhere to the regulations

  • Pets are limited to 20 kilograms, and overweight pets will be denied travel

  • Pet owners must bring their own shipping containers, which should be well-ventilated, sturdy, and equipped with locking mechanisms and water dispensers

  • The container should also have a leak-proof bottom liner to contain any messes

  • Pet owners need to obtain an animal quarantine certificate from the animal health and quarantine department, along with the pet's immunization records and the owner's identification

With these requirements in mind, many pet owners are considering their options.

Want to express yourself? Here is how to complete the survey:

Access the survey via the WeChat mini program: #小程序://铁路12306/rbCsQnGvLBZlUmf

Follow these steps to find the survey:

China-Railway-Pets-Survey.jpg

China Railway pets survey guide. Screenshot by That's

What's your take on this? Do you support pets riding high-speed trains? Share your thoughts with us. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

