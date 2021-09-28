  1. home
Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

By Vanessa Jencks, September 28, 2021

0 0

October Holiday is just around the corner and there’s no other surefire way to ruin a needed vacation like being denied boarding at the airport.

Don’t let that be you.

Step 1
The easiest way to check is by looking on Tenecent Health (腾讯健康). Look for this mini-program in your WeChat search bar or scan the QR code below.

tenecent-health.jpg

tenecent-health-home-screen.jpeg
Screenshot via Tenecent Health

Step 2
Scroll down just a smidge to find and click on “出行政策”. That will take you to the screen for comparing city policies.  

tenecent-health-home-screen-scroll-down.jpeg
Screenshot via Tenecent Health

Step 3
To skip steps 1 and 2, you could also scan the QR code below to take you directly to the city comparison screen.

tenecent-health-travel-page.jpg

Once at this screen, you can change the leaving city and destination city by clicking drop downs. You’ll need to know the characters of the province and city where you’re going.

tenecent-health-city-comparisons.jpeg
Screenshot via Tenecent Health

Step 4
There’s no built-in translator on this mini-program, so screenshot or copy the instructions before inserting it into an auto-translation program like Baidu Translate.

tenecent-health-city-comparisons-translation-page-baidut-translate.jpeg
Screenshot via Baidu Translate

Tenecent Health notes that epidemic controls are constantly changing, and the best way to find out the latest news is to call a city’s mayor or Epidemic Prevention Command Center’s hotline for the most recent information. You can do that by typing in the city area code and 12345 for the mayor or area code and 12320 for the center.

READ MORE: Do You Need a Test or Vaccine to Come to Sanya?

[Cover image via Pexels]

