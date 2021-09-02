That's Magazines - September 2021 Issues Out Now!

The September issues of That’s are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazine:

When you think of travel destinations in China, Tianjin doesn’t typically come to mind. However, Beijing-based Photographer Bruce Connolly shares with us some handpicked photos capturing the everyday life of the beautiful city along the Hai River. Check out this photo-focused cover story on pages 30-37.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Lars James Hamer gives us an inside look at a fake goods operation in South China and just how expensive some fake items can cost (p10-13).

In the Arts & Life section, Alistair Baker-Brian chats with Red Gate Gallery Founder Brian Wallace about the development of Beijing’s famous 798 Art District (p20-21).

Lastly, we wish everyone a happy Mid-Autumn Festival and to enjoy those moon cakes!

Regards,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

View the September issues of That’s in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.