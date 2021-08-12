Back to School in Beijing? You Must Follow These COVID-19 Rules

As the current outbreak of the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread across China, Beijing has announced a series of new anti-epidemic measures. The latest regard the return of staff and students to kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities to begin the autumn semester.

The measures were announced at the 238th press conference on epidemic control by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipality on Wednesday, August 11.

The following measures apply to staff and students at kindergartens, primary schools, middle schools and universities who are already in Beijing:

Staff and students should not leave Beijing, unless absolutely necessary

Those in low-risk areas in Beijing should not travel to mid- or high-risk areas in order to begin the semester on time

Those in mid- or high-risk areas in Beijing should comply with relevant anti-epidemic measures in those areas, wait until said areas are downgraded to low-risk and get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of their return to campus

The following measures apply to staff and students at kindergartens, primary schools and middle schools who are outside of Beijing:

Those in low-risk areas should return to Beijing as soon as possible. Returnees should only start the school semester if they have returned for at least 14 days and must have a negative COVID-test result within 48 hours of returning to campus

Those in mid- or high-risk areas, or with travel history to mid- or high-risk areas within 14 days, should not return to Beijing. Once the relevant area has been downgraded to low-risk, returnees should get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of departure to Beijing, undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring’ following arrival and undergo nucleic acid tests on the day of arrival in Beijing and on the seventh day after arrival. After the period of ‘health monitoring’ is completed, returnees must get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of returning to campus

Those returning from locations where there are mid- and high-risk areas (e.g. from a low-risk area in a city which also includes mid- and high-risk areas) must get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of departure to Beijing, undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring’ after arriving in Beijing and undergo nucleic acid tests on the day of arrival in Beijing and on the seventh day after arrival. After the period of ‘health monitoring’ is completed, returnees must get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of returning to campus

Students or staff living in the same household as a returnee to Beijing whose situation matches with the above two situations must ensure said returnee undergoes 14 days of ‘health monitoring.’ After the 14-day period, said student or staff member must get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of returning to campus

The following measures apply to staff and students at higher education institutions, including colleges and universities, who are outside Beijing:

Those in low-risk areas should get a negative COVID-test result within 48 hours of arriving for on-campus registration. Returnees must show a green health code and a green travel code upon arrival on campus

Those in mid- or high-risk areas, or with travel history to mid- or high-risk areas within 14 days, should postpone their return to Beijing and to campus. Once the relevant area has been downgraded to low-risk, returnees must undergo 14 days of health monitoring in said local area before returning to Beijing, get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of departure to Beijing, undergo a nucleic acid test on the day of arrival and show a green health code and a green travel code in order to return to campus

Those returning from locations where there are mid- and high-risk areas (e.g. from a low-risk area in a city which also includes mid- and high-risk areas) must undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring’ in said location before returning to Beijing, get a negative COVID-test within 48 hours of departure to Beijing, undergo a nucleic acid test on the day of arrival and show a green health code and travel code in order to return to campus

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, one new confirmed asymptomatic case of COVID-19 in Fangshan district was reported.

Just in case the message wasn’t already clear to those of you in the capital, don’t leave Beijing, unless absolutely necessary. And before the autumn semester begins, be sure to double check the rules for going back to school.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

