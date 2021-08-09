WATCH: Yacht Ablaze as Fire Breaks Out on Huangpu River

It's been an eventful week on the Huangpu River; last Thursday a cargo ship crashed into the riverbank, and on Saturday evening a fire broke out on a yacht.

At 7.09pm, authorities received an emergency report of smoke billowing from the deck engine room of a yacht that was cruising the river.

The captain was alerted but lost control of the yacht after 10 minutes, and it drifted down the river, bumping into a second yacht and igniting a fire and scratching a third.



Image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily

By this time, an officer on a marine police patrol boat had joined the rescue.

"When we approached the yacht, fire had broken out with heavy black smoke in the air," said Lu Jingjun, the officer on the marine police patrol boat. "People on the yacht had their life jackets on and looked very anxious."

Together with police assistants on the boat, Lu helped save nine people from the boat, including a child and elderly people, and two others from the river. All 11 people boarded the police boat within 10 minutes and were taken to medical services at the police dock at Jinling Dong Lu.



Image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily

The fire was extinguished by 8.40pm. The cause is under investigation.

Watch a video of the dramatic scenes below (VPN off):

[Cover image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily]