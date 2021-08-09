  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Yacht Ablaze as Fire Breaks Out on Huangpu River

By Ned Kelly, August 9, 2021

0 0

It's been an eventful week on the Huangpu River; last Thursday a cargo ship crashed into the riverbank, and on Saturday evening a fire broke out on a yacht.

At 7.09pm, authorities received an emergency report of smoke billowing from the deck engine room of a yacht that was cruising the river.

The captain was alerted but lost control of the yacht after 10 minutes, and it drifted down the river, bumping into a second yacht and igniting a fire and scratching a third.

Yacht-Fire.jpg
Image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily

By this time, an officer on a marine police patrol boat had joined the rescue.

"When we approached the yacht, fire had broken out with heavy black smoke in the air," said Lu Jingjun, the officer on the marine police patrol boat. "People on the yacht had their life jackets on and looked very anxious."

Together with police assistants on the boat, Lu helped save nine people from the boat, including a child and elderly people, and two others from the river. All 11 people boarded the police boat within 10 minutes and were taken to medical services at the police dock at Jinling Dong Lu.

Yacht-Fire-3.jpg
Image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily

The fire was extinguished by 8.40pm. The cause is under investigation.

Watch a video of the dramatic scenes below (VPN off):

READ MORE: Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

[Cover image via Twitter/Shanghai Daily]

more news

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find Shanghai Dish That Disappeared

WATCH: One Man's Mission to Find Shanghai Dish That Disappeared

What happened to doubansu, a home-style dish commonly found in Shanghai's neighborhood restaurants?

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

WATCH: Chinese City Completely Engulfed by Mega Sandstorm

The sandstorm reached a height of 100 meters, leaving much of Dunhuang covered in dust.

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

The cleanup operation is underway.

Here's How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Online in China

Some links that work without the pesky firewall.

WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China’s Zhengzhou

Heavy rain started to hit Henan province on July 17.

WATCH: Wobbling Shenzhen Skyscraper Causes Mass Panic

The shaking was not due to an earthquake.

WATCH: Funky Good Times at the Kartel Rooftop Opening Party

Cocarde Collective held forth with French touch disco funky house.

WATCH: Wild Tiger On the Loose in Northeast China Attacks Villager

The tiger left a villager with minor injuries and smashed a car window.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

How to Find a Nucleic Acid Test Site No Matter Where You Are

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

Horoscopes: August 2021

Horoscopes: August 2021

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives