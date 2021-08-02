  1. home
Get in Shape with Just 30 Days, Dumbbells and a Mat

By Vanessa Jencks, August 2, 2021

1 0

Fitness doesn’t need to be complicated and at K2Fit they get that. Coach Kara and her team have come up with a program you can do anywhere in the world, in any situation, with just a set of dumbbells and a yoga mat.

But really even in dire times you could still complete the 30 Day Strong Challenge.

Imagine you’re traveling in China and you’ve been hit with a quarantine while taking this program. If you don’t have access directly to your typical dumbbell set, you could even make do with water jug weights. That’s how dynamic and adaptable this program is.

And what if you really only have limited water weights?

Or what if you have an issue with your neck due to years of tech neck?

Or what if your back went out three months ago?

Get in contact with the coaches at K2Fit with your challenges and they will help you come up with adaptations for your own fitness level.

K2Fit has trained over 6,000 people and collectively they’ve lost 70,000 pounds. Their customers become part of a community with repeaters that come back for more and more.

That’s not 6,000 people in peak shape. That’s 6,000 people just like you. Moms and dads with jobs. CEOs heading up their businesses around the world.  People with years of trying and failing. People who just can’t push past that barrier to get the abs they want.

Even actors and other fitness coaches turn to K2Fit when they need to burn that extra bit.

It doesn’t matter what fitness level you’re joining at. You’ll start with a fitness test so that the coaches at K2Fit can make sure you’re staying on track toward your goals throughout the program.

They offer this direct line of support so that you won’t lose motivation and quit trying.

Do you want to get in the best shape of your life?

K2Fit is guaranteeing that if you put in the work to follow the program, you will see results.

It won’t be water weight you’re losing. It’ll be body fat.

Hear what Coach Kara herself has to say about the 30 Day Strong Challenge:


Just to make it clear what you’re getting for only RMB19.6 a day (RMB588 total), see the comprehensive list below.

When you join, you'll get:

  • 30 days of at-home workouts to burn fat and build lean, toned muscles

  • nutritious meal plans to help you get maximum results

  • exclusive members-only WhatsApp and WeChat groups to encourage you and hold you accountable to your goals

  • videos of exercises to ensure you're doing them properly

  • daily motivation from Coach Kara and the K2Fit coaching team

  • virtual trainer at your fingertips. If you’ve got a question? Message Kara or her coaching team at anytime for help

  • NEW never-seen-before workouts: Strength and HIIT workouts, Abs, K2Fit style cardio & Slöga

  • Easy-to-follow meal guide with simple recipes and shopping list

Don’t wait to hit your goals. Join the challenge and start on August 16.

k2fit-strong-smaller-2.jpg

Scan the QR Code below or click here to pay and join. Then add Coach Kara or check your email for the next step!

202107/k2fit-strong-30-days.jpg

Click here to listen to what others have had to say about the program (scroll down to the video in the post).

And click here to look back at amazing results from previous programs. 

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via K2Fit]

