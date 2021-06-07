The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

On June 6, a new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Longgang district. This person worked at Yantian Port, the same place as Case 1 from the recent May 21 outbreak.

Since the May 21 cluster of cases, there has been one confirmed case (common type) and 15 asymptomatic infections in the city.

Last night there were varying reports of citywide testing in communities. From Futian to Nanshan various residents had to conduct a COVID-19 test before entering their apartment.

Metro Stations

The following stations will also require a green health code (Yuekang code) now when entering: Luohu Station, Buji Station, Shenzhen North Station, Futian Station, Airport Station, Zhuzilin Station, Shekou Port Station, Shatoujiao Station, Haishan Station, Yantian Gangxi Station, Shenzhen Waigai High School Station and Yantian Road Station.

Scan the QR code below for your Yuekang code (i深圳 usually works better for foreigners):



Train

From June 7 at noon, a 72-hour negative COVID-19 test and green code are required when traveling out of Guangdong province from Shenzhen. Those traveling from Guangzhou out of province will need negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and a green code as well.

Airport

Similarly, from June 7 at noon, all passengers departing from Shenzhen Airport (excluding foreign transit passengers) must display a green health code and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before departure. Passengers who hold a Guangzhou or Foshan ID card or who have traveled to Guangzhou or Foshan within 14 days must provide a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test.

