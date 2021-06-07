  1. home
  2. Articles

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 7, 2021

0 0

On June 6, a new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Longgang district. This person worked at Yantian Port, the same place as Case 1 from the recent May 21 outbreak. 

Since the May 21 cluster of cases, there has been one confirmed case (common type) and 15 asymptomatic infections in the city.

Last night there were varying reports of citywide testing in communities. From Futian to Nanshan various residents had to conduct a COVID-19 test before entering their apartment. 

Metro Stations

The following stations will also require a green health code (Yuekang code) now when entering: Luohu Station, Buji Station, Shenzhen North Station, Futian Station, Airport Station, Zhuzilin Station, Shekou Port Station, Shatoujiao Station, Haishan Station, Yantian Gangxi Station, Shenzhen Waigai High School Station and Yantian Road Station.

Scan the QR code below for your Yuekang code (i深圳 usually works better for foreigners):

Screen-Shot-2021-06-07-at-8.39.10-AM.png

Train

From June 7 at noon, a 72-hour negative COVID-19 test and green code are required when traveling out of Guangdong province from Shenzhen. Those traveling from Guangzhou out of province will need negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and a green code as well. 

Airport

Similarly, from June 7 at noon, all passengers departing from Shenzhen Airport (excluding foreign transit passengers) must display a green health code and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before departure. Passengers who hold a Guangzhou or Foshan ID card or who have traveled to Guangzhou or Foshan within 14 days must provide a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test.

[Cover image via That’s]

Covid-19 Travel

more news

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

Latest Updates on Guangzhou's COVID-19 Outbreak

The drop in cases on Thursday is hopefully the start of a trend back to normalcy in the provincial capital.

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

​Guangzhou Records 15 New Local COVID-19 Cases

All confirmed and asymptomatic cases were detected in Guangzhou’s Liwan district.

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

On Wednesday, Guangdong province reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases - seven in Guangzhou and three in Foshan.

Guangzhou Adds 11 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

More than three million people have received two doses in Guangzhou.

Guangzhou Reports 18 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Guangzhou Reports New Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases, More Medium-Risk Areas

It’s been a hectic week in Guangzhou and neighboring cities as a cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged.

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday, Guangzhou health authorities reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case.

China Has Administered 400 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

China's NHC reported that more than 406.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

This Day in History: Mukden Tiger Warlord Assassinated by Japan

Wild Elephant Herd Headed Towards Major Chinese City

Guangzhou Announces 2 New High-Risk COVID-19 Areas

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

7 Tips for Navigating the Fresh Fish Markets in Sanya

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

The Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions in Shenzhen

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Gaokao

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

This Day in History: Did This Chinese Man Have Sex With an Alien?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives