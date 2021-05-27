  1. home
  2. Articles

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

By That's Guangzhou, May 27, 2021

0 0

Guangzhou FC is slated to lose star midfielder Paulinho at the end of this year’s campaign, according to Xinhua. The news comes following former teammate and Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr to a three-year contract.

A source told Xinhua that “Paulinho will follow Talisca’s move sooner or later” and “the club has already given the green light to his transfer.”

The 32-year-old will likely end up with a Brazilian or European club via transfer or loan.

Paulinho first joined Guangzhou FC in 2015, signing a four-year deal worth EUR14 million. In 2018, he returned to the provincial capital after a one-year stint with Barcelona and signed a EUR42 million contract with the team in January 2019.

Paulinho was as electric on the field as he was off. In 2017, the footballer almost got deported after promoting an illegal betting company with Japanese porn star Tsukasa Aoi. 

PAY-CEN_FootballerRisk_02.jpeg
Japanese porn star Tsukasa Aoi and Paulinho. Image via CEN h/t Daily Mirror

That same year, Paulinho gifted his driver his Mercedes-Benz and a pair of Beats headphones before leaving Guangzhou for Barcelona.

READ MORE: China Football Expert Cameron Wilson on the Crisis in the Game

guangzhou-evergrande.jpeg

Rendering of Guangzhou FC’s new stadium, currently under construction. Image via @UglyWally/Weibo

The pending departure of Paulinho from the Chinese Super League (CSL) is a new trend for the top national football league following strict rule changes implemented on January 1, 2021.

The rules severely curbed salary expenditures on foreign talent. Overseas players now cannot make more than EUR3 million annually in the CSL – a significant departure from the massive deals signed by star players like Hulk and Oscar in past years.

READ MORE: Chinese Football Authority Cracks Down on CSL Salaries and Sponsors

[Cover image via @guangzhouevergrande_fc/Instagram]

csl Chinese Super League Paulinho Guangzhou Evergrande

more news

Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

Chinese Man Forgets 520, Buys Girlfriend Some Ocean Instead

“Like my love, it is boundless. (I only bought you this bit though).”

Congratulations to the Winners of Our Chinese Culture Survey

Congratulations to the Winners of Our Chinese Culture Survey

Last month, we called on all of our awesome readers around China to help us provide a better reading experience.

Chinese County Bans Birthday Parties to Limit Excessive Spending

Chinese County Bans Birthday Parties to Limit Excessive Spending

The rules only apply to civil servants, village leaders and Communist party members.

Massive Line at Five Guys' First Chinese Mainland Opening

In typical fashion, the opening led to a rather long line.

Reluctant Russian Star Finally Gets Voted Off Chinese Reality Show

'F' means freedom.

This Chinese Airport was the World's Busiest Last Year

It’s safe to say 2020 was a horrendous year for air travel.

WIN! Take a Chinese Culture Questionnaire and Earn a Free Dinner

Win a free dining voucher by taking our short Chinese culture survey.

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Everyone needs a place to blow off some steam, right?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Muhammad Ali Came to China

21 Dead in West China Ultra-Marathon Following Extreme Weather

The Established and the Up-and-Comers in the Baijiu-verse

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Inner Mongolia-based Tour Guide Describes the Ultimate Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

9 Liangxie (Sandals) to Keep You Cool

9 Liangxie (Sandals) to Keep You Cool

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

Paulinho to Leave Chinese Super League Powerhouse Guangzhou FC

Wan Rong, Wife of Last Emperor Puyi and Her 'Progressive' Father

Wan Rong, Wife of Last Emperor Puyi and Her 'Progressive' Father

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou Reports 2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Ctrip, Blue Dream Cruises Sign Cooperation Agreements with Sanya

Ctrip, Blue Dream Cruises Sign Cooperation Agreements with Sanya

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives