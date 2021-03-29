Guangzhou is Home to China's Fastest Subway Train

While people always harp on about ‘Shenzhen Speed,’ Guangzhou’s subway system is upping the ante with the rollout of China’s fastest subway train.

Guangzhou subway train speeds will reach 160 kilometers per hour once Metro Lines 18 and 22 are complete, according to China Railway 22nd Bureau Group.

Last Wednesday, cement work on a passage linking Lines 18 and 22 was finished, marking another major step towards project completion.

Both rapid transit express lines run in a south-north direction and will link Guangzhou’s city center to Nansha district’s Wanqingsha hub in just half an hour.

The two lines are expected to open by the end of 2021 and will play a future role in linking Guangzhou to Shenzhen, Dongguan, Foshan and other neighboring cities in the GBA in one hour.

The subway speeds of Lines 18 and 22 D trains are more than 40 kilometers per hour faster than Line 14’s B trains, according to Guangzhou Public Resources Trading Center.



Guangzhou metro during peak hours. Image via @广州地铁/Weibo

In 2019, Guangzhou’s metro system was the country’s ‘most congested form of mass transit,’ with Line 1 having the highest passenger volume nationwide.

The city’s subways are also no stranger to bizarre behavior – like the time a group of girls went viral for sprawling out on a Line 5 subway carriage.



A typical Tuesday on the Guangzhou Metro. Image via @广州地铁/Weibo

However, that’s harmless compared to the infamous ‘penis poker’ who molested a woman by poking her in the head with his exposed wiener – he was later detained by police.

Let’s hope the faster subway speeds result in less time dealing with these shenanigans.

[Cover image via @南方日报/Weibo]