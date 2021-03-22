9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

April 3-5 | Xianju National Park

Xianju National Park in Zhejiang province is an enormous and dramatic landscape formed 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions that formed a crater that subsequently collapsed, creating strange and beautiful plateaus and deep ravines that are as ancient as the dinosaurs. Chinese lore has it that the mountains are the dwelling places of old gods, each with their own isolated throne. Far away from humans, this quiet world has been called many things, but ultimately the feeling you leave with is nameless. It is a beauty that can emerge only through time.

April 3-5 | Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China's major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province it is an absolute must-see destination in the country, and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

April 3-5 | Stone Cat Mountain Hike



Stone Cat Mountain in Zhejiang province is a mini Huangshan, full of rocks and rugged scenes. Hike amongst natural azalea, flowing water, green trees, white clouds and other beautiful elements.

April 3-5 | Traditional Qingming at Fairy House Resort

Fairy House Resort is located within the mountainous region of Lin An. Celebrate Qingming surrounded by nature, good food and local people, participating in their traditional activities, relaxing with some calm hiking at Taihu Yuan and praying for good fortune at one of the most stunning temples in China.

Apr 3-5 | Qiyun Mountain

Qiyun Mountain, meaning “as high as the clouds,” is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture. Don’t miss this all-inclusive trip to a truly outstanding area of natural beauty.

April 3-5 | Mount Wuyi

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters.

Mar 25-28 | Run Force + Club Med Road Running Camp

On the weekend of March 25-28, escape the city and enjoy an extraordinary road running camp at the luxury, all-inclusive Club Med Guilin. Run Force professional coaches and Lululemon running ambassadors will be providing expert training and workshops to help you prepare for your 2021 race season and better your running skills. You will be provided with various types of training, getting great mileage in an idyllic setting, and you will also learn to improve your running form, stretch appropriately, work on your strength and conditioning, enjoy recuperation yoga and learn about athlete nutrition.

May 1-5 | Boutique Sanya Yoga + Surf Retreat

Join this fun and healing Yoga & Surfing Retreat in Sanya, the beautiful resort city renowned for its golden shore and stunning scenery. Meditation, yoga, surfing and more… this is the perfect chance to recharge your body and mind in nature. Spots are limited, though, and early sign-ups will enjoy more discount!

Ongoing | 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda



Relax and rejuvenate on a two-day well-being journey full of Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

One night stay at a Deluxe Room



Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued at RMB500 with an Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

Chakra Analysis

Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

Detox Snacks

Exclusive Healing Butler

Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

100% Essential Oil Room Purification

Peacock Feeding

Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep (Before March 31)

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact us by email on christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



