These Beijing Scenic Spots Saw The Most Visitors During CNY

By Alistair Baker-Brian, February 18, 2021

New figures show which Beijing scenic spots saw the highest number of visitors during the Spring Festival holiday. 

Figures from 147 scenic spots in the city show the estimated number of visitors from February 11 until February 17. 

10. Shichahai Scenic Area (202,000 visits)

shichahai.jpg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

9. New Summer Palace (Yiheyuan) (204,300 visits)

new-summer-palace.jpg

Image via Xinhua

8. Beijing Zoo (205,000 visits)

beijing-zoo.jpg

Image via Xinhua

7. Dashilar Shopping Area (236,000 visits)

dashilar-shopping.jpeg

Image via China Daily

6. Temple of Heaven Park (248,700 visits)

beijing-1798593_1280.jpgImage via Pixabay

5. Capital Outlets (274,000 visits)

202102/W020190620582910523246_jpg.png

Image via Fangshan District People's Government of Beijing Municipality

4. Nanluoguxiang Hutong (424,000 visits)

nanluoguxiang.jpeg

Image via People's Daily

3. Leduogang Leisure Area (529,000 visits)

le-duo-gang.jpg

Image via Dazhong Dianping

2. Qianmen Shopping Area (624,000 visits)

202102/137813177_15499282251051n1.jpg

Image via Xinhua

1. Wangfujing (895,000 visits)

wangfujing.jpgImage via Xinhua

Overall numbers of visitors to Beijing scenic spots were around 3.7 times higher compared with the Spring Festival period last year. Many tourist hot spots closed over Spring Festival 2020 following the first outbreak of COVID-19. 

Some of the city’s most popular tourist attractions were fully booked up several days in advance over the holiday period, as venues were required to operate at reduced capacity. Many will hope that Spring Festival 2022 will see a return to something resembling normality.

[Cover image via Xinhua]

