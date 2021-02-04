  1. home
7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

By Rakini Bergundy, February 4, 2021

On February 3, the 47th Statistical Report on China’s Internet Development Status was released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), breaking down users by variables like age, gender, occupation, income, education level and more. 

Below we highlight some of the most interesting facts in a simple infographic: 

chinese-internet-users-1-.png

The large majority of Internet users in China use their mobile phones, with people accessing the Internet 6.2 hours per day in 2019.

China’s Ministry of Education recently cracked down on mobile phone use in elementary and middle schools by banning mobile phones on campus without parental written consent. 

Mobile phone addiction in China – and the world at large – has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

internet douyin infographic Big Data

