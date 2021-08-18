  1. home
  2. Articles

Top Chinese Internet Censor to Face Trial for Corruption

By Ryan Gandolfo, August 18, 2021

0 0

A leading internet censor was expelled from the Communist Party of China on Tuesday and will face trial for corruption. 

China’s disciplinary watchdog accused 64-year-old Peng Bo of failing to supervise the internet industry. He was previously the deputy chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

An investigation found Peng “lost his faith and was disloyal to the party,” in a statement from the CAC. 

Peng “engaged in superstitious activities and illegally received large amounts of property,” according to a statement from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) on Tuesday, as cited by AP News.

The CCDI began investigating Peng in March, and his case has since been referred to state prosecutors, according to South China Morning Post.

As the deputy head of the CAC, Peng was in charge of regulating China’s vast internet industry. 

China has 989 million internet users as of December 2020, and domestic-developed social media platforms have grown rapidly over the past decade.

READ MORE: 7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

Weibo reached 530 million monthly active users in March 2021 and has been a popular platform for key opinion leaders in China.

According to SCMP, Peng played an important role in convincing party leadership to take a more “lenient view” regarding the regulation of microblogging platforms in 2013.

Peng’s expulsion from the party was trending on Weibo on Tuesday, garnering 260 million views as of press time.

“Wow, such a high-ranking officer that could interfere with public opinion to fall from his horse... this hashtag won’t last a day,” posted one Weibo user under the hashtag #彭波被开除党籍# (#PengBoExpelledFromParty). 

Peng previously worked under Lu Wei, China’s former internet chief, who is currently serving a 14-year sentence for corruption. Lu pleaded guilty in 2019 of accepting millions of dollars in bribes.

[Cover image via @西平郡司马/Weibo]

Corruption internet

more news

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Chinese Internet Reacts to Alibaba's Record ¥18 Billion Fine

Top comments called for anti-monopoly investigations into other tech companies like Tencent and Meituan.

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

China has nearly 260 million users over 50 years old and 160 million Internet users under 20 years old.

Chinese Internet Reacts to 2020 US Presidential Election

Chinese Internet Reacts to 2020 US Presidential Election

The election has been heavily trending on Chinese social media this weekend.

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

The news has been heavily trending on Chinese social media, with nearly 400 million views and 220,000 comments on Weibo.

China Surpasses 900 Million Internet Users

The number of internet users in the PRC is up 75 million from the end of 2018.

Tap that App: WiFi Master, the Key to Accessing Internet Anywhere

Ever run out of data on your phone? It sucks.

5,000 Facial Images Illegally Sold for Just ¥10 on Chinese Internet

They are priced at a mere RMB10.

This City Has the Fastest Internet Download Speed in China

In short, if you’re looking to improve your internet speed, move to Shanghai and link up with China Unicom. There you go.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Bloody Saturday, Shanghai's Darkest Day

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Why is Wall Street English Filing for Bankruptcy in China?

China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Beijing Bans Foreign Textbooks in Schools

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Top Chinese Internet Censor to Face Trial for Corruption

Top Chinese Internet Censor to Face Trial for Corruption

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

Epermarket – The Grocery APP You Didn’t Know You Needed

Epermarket – The Grocery APP You Didn’t Know You Needed

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

China Reports 6 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday, All in Jiangsu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives