3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

Three new local confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai this afternoon, January 21, in a press conference held by Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission.

Case No. 1 is a 56-year-old male, discovered after routine testing of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center’s outsourcing logistics staff.

Case No. 2 is a 53-year-old male, a neighbor living in the same community as Case No. 1, discovered after routine testing of hospital-related personnel of Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine.

Case No. 3 is a 48-year-old female, a friend of Case No. 1.

Community testing in Shanghai.

The cases have led to outpatient services at the two hospitals being suspended, and the cordoning off of the areas surrounding them, due to epidemic prevention needs. The workers in question are under clinical observation, while epidemiological investigations are being carried out to track the traveling history of related personnel. The cordoned off areas can be seen in the video below (VPN off):

Images circulating on social media show all employees of Renji Hospital being tested, with similar situations in hospitals across Shanghai.





Testing set up in Renji Hospital.

The residential area of Zhaotong Lu in Huangpu district (an area south of Fuzhou Lu) has been classified as a medium-risk area. The risk level of other areas in Shanghai remains unchanged, as of press time.

The government has appealed to people not to travel over the Chinese New Year period due to new COVID-19 outbreaks.

