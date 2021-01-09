  1. home
10 Cozy Items to Keep You Warm from Head to Toe

By Rakini Bergundy, January 9, 2021

It may be a new year but winter still isn’t over yet. And, aside from hearing people tell you to drink more hot water, the second most common phrase is ‘wear more clothes.’ Keep those toes warm and heads covered with these fleecy layers – your future self will thank you! 

1. Moose Knuckles

Price: RMB8,200
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

2. Roots


Price: RMB203
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

3. Calzedonia

Price: RMB42
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

4. Acne

acne.jpg

Price: RMB1,100
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

5. Ugg

Price: RMB599
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

6. Askxiangfang

Price: RMB17.90
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

7. Snowman

snowman.jpg

Price: RMB239
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

8. Patagonia

Price: RMB2,299
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

9. Roots


Price: RMB528
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

10. Patagonia 

Price: RMB2,399
Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

