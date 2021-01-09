10 Cozy Items to Keep You Warm from Head to Toe

It may be a new year but winter still isn’t over yet. And, aside from hearing people tell you to drink more hot water, the second most common phrase is ‘wear more clothes.’ Keep those toes warm and heads covered with these fleecy layers – your future self will thank you!

1. Moose Knuckles



Price: RMB8,200

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

2. Roots





Price: RMB203

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

3. Calzedonia

Price: RMB42

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

4. Acne

Price: RMB1,100

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

5. Ugg

Price: RMB599

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

6. Askxiangfang

Price: RMB17.90

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

7. Snowman

Price: RMB239

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

8. Patagonia

Price: RMB2,299

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

9. Roots





Price: RMB528

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

10. Patagonia

Price: RMB2,399

Buy: Scan with Taobao app to purchase:

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]