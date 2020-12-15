  1. home
Tiger Moms Will Love This New Smart Lamp by ByteDance

By Tom Glover, December 15, 2020

Inspect-a-Gadget is a monthly segment where we feature a tech toy our editors have been playing with.

The Dali Smart Tutoring Lamp T5 is the first consumer hardware product from TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance. While this may seem like an unusual foray into the education sector, the device is just one part of the company’s expanding education technology portfolio. This push into education began several years ago and includes software products GoGoKid, Qingbei and Guagua Long – all of which are part of the Dali Education division which employs more than 10,000 people. 

The desk lamp features a display, two cameras and a built-in digital assistant. The product is aimed at parents who want to ensure their kids are doing their homework and aren’t able to be there to supervise and aid them. 

lamp-solo.jpg

The two cameras, located on the top and front of the lamp, enable remote monitoring via a connected smartphone app. Pictures of finished work can be submitted for inspection and the cameras can also be used for video calls. (If you think this sounds a little creepy, you’re not alone.)

The digital assistant offers help with Math problems, English language learning, word searches and even pronunciation. Additionally, the lamp is certified as a national AA level, ‘professional eye protection lamp’ which emits less blue light than other devices – offering some peace of mind regarding eye strain.

With its stable of apps and the Chinese consumer’s appetite for education products, ByteDance’s first hardware product offers a great solution for parents seeking to find a balance between work and looking after their kids.

The Dali Smart Tutoring Lamp T5 is available on JD.com for RMB699 (T5) or RMB1,099 (T5 Pro).

[Cover image via JD.com]

