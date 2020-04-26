  1. home
China Tells ByteDance to Take Down Feishu Workplace App

By Barnaby Lofton, April 26, 2020

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) reportedly told Beijing-based internet giant ByteDance to take down workplace communication app Feishu (飞书) from Chinese app stores after it discovered content from Facebook and Twitter could be accessed on the app.

Bloomberg first reported the news, citing people familiar with the matter, although CAC has yet to make a public announcement on their website, as of Sunday. The app is expected to be taken down for one month but it’s unclear when it will offciailly begin, according to Bloomberg.

Feishu is billed as a competitor to Alibaba’s Dingtalk, offering workplace communication services. ByteDance is best known for its viral video-sharing app TikTok (known as Douyin on the Chinese mainland) as well as others like news aggregator app Toutiao and entertainment app Xigua Video.

Published in 2018, Feishu started gaining more traction among Chinese users during the new coronavirus outbreak as more people were forced to work remotely, putting enterprise messaging and productivity tools apps like DingTalk, WeChat Work and Feishu in high demand. 

The international version of the app, called Lark, is still in operation in places like Japan and Singapore.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

ByteDance Cyberspace Administration of China Technology

