3 Alternative Chinese Phrases to Use Instead of 'Mamahuhu'

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a look at different aspects and topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.



We get it, not everyone is at the top of their Mandarin game day in and day out. But next time your colleague asks you how you’re doing, please do not reply with mamahuhu. Although it reflects that you’re doing ‘so-so,’ it’s a Chinese phrase that has been beaten to death by Mandarin learners. Here are some phrases that will help you sound a bit more natural next time someone asks about your day.

yìbān (bān)

一般（般）

hái kěyǐ

还可以

hái hǎo

还好

còu he

凑合

[Cover image via Unsplash]