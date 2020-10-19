  1. home
Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

By Rakini Bergundy, October 19, 2020

Consider getting into the habit of packing a toothbrush next time you go on a trip, because hotels across China soon won’t be automatically supplying them.

Although Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hainan already started this intiative last year, Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports issued the new regulation this summer to “minimize and reduce the use of disposable toiletries in tourism and accommodation sectors.” 

The items that won’t be provided in rooms upon arrival include toothbrushes, combs, shaving razors, nail files, loofahs and shoeshine brushes. 

WechatIMG9550.jpeg
The Sheraton Shenzhen Futian is phasing the above disposable items out starting November 1. Image via That’s

By law these items will not be included in the room unless specifically requested by guests. 

This initiative is a part of Shenzhen’s pilot plan of a ‘waste-free city.’ The formal notice states that “as of December 30, 2020, all star-rated hotels in the city will stop actively providing guest rooms with disposable daily necessities.”

Shanghai took the lead in 2019, and handed out penalties to businesses that failed to make corrections. Xinhua reports that from July 2019 to May 2020, the amount of disposable daily necessities consumed by Shanghai’s tourism and accommodation companies has decreased significantly, consumption of some hotels has dropped by more than 65% year-on-year. 

Beijing and Chengdu also adopted this policy earlier this year. Chengdu is the strictest, announcing that 18 items would not be actively provided including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, body soap, shampoo, slippers, combs, shower caps, sewing kits, garbage bags, shoe shine cloths, razors, care bags, coasters, tea bags, cup lids, nail files and shoe wipes.

READ MORE: China Launches 'Clean Plate Campaign' to Reduce Food Waste

[Cover image via That’s]

