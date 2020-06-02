Sporting Events Set to Resume in China

Very exciting news for China sports fans – the PRC’s sport authority has given professional sporting events the green light. On May 29, the General Administration of Sport released new guidelines that said sports events can now resume in China under strict health and safety measures.

The administration requires that disease control and prevention plans are made for each event. Although not clearly defined within the guidelines, sporting events will have limited capacity to control the flow of spectators.

Notably, the guidelines state that major sports leagues such as the Chinese Super League (CSL) and Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) will need to devise health and safety plans for approval before resuming their respective seasons.

The CSL is reportedly expected to begin in mid-to-late July while the CBA has yet to announce any potential return dates. The CBA game schedule has been on hold since before Chinese New Year in late January. Originally slated to begin in February, the CSL season has been postponed for nearly four months.

The General Administration of Sport made the announcement around the same time the NBA in the US set its target date to resume games on July 31.

While some sporting events are allowed to resume, others will need to wait a bit longer. The guidelines stated that international and nationwide sporting events such as marathons and other events that draw huge crowds are still temporarily not allowed to resume.

[Cover image via @shallwe0317/Instagram]