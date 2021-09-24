Chinese Company Fined for Incomplete Map of China

A company affiliated with popular ride-hailing platform Caocao Chuxing was fined RMB200,000 after leaving out multiple regions from a map of China in a magazine advertisement.

The National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System published a statement that said Hangzhou Youxing Technology Co. violated laws and regulations related to false content in advertising, as cited by Global Times.

The regions omitted from China’s official map included southern Xizang (Tibet), the intersection of Northwest Xinjiang and Southwest Xizang, the Diaoyu Islands, Chiwei Yu and multiple other islands, according to the local bureau of planning and natural resources in Hangzhou.

So far, 90% of the 40,000 magazine copies that published the ad have been recalled.

Chinese companies botching the official map of China is more common than you’d think.

Last year, leading dairy brand Bright Dairy was fined RMB300,000 after publishing a video that included an incomplete map of China.

In 2017, Shanghai-based advertising agency Hua & Hua was fined RMB1 million for their map blunder – failing to precisely indicate the national boundary lines on the map.

To see the official map of China, scan the QR code below:

Best practice for any company operating in China: avoid using the map, avoid getting fined.

[Cover image via Yiche.com]