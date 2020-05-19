Beijing-Bound Passengers Face Extra Screenings at Train Stations

With the Two Sessions set to kick off in Beijing later this week, authorities are taking various safety precautions. Among them: extra security checks and temperature screenings for train passengers headed to the capital.

State-run newspaper Shanghai Daily reports that passengers heading to Beijing from any of Shanghai’s train stations will be required to undergo enhanced safety measures before boarding the train. That includes double security and temperature screenings, as well as real-name verification for tickets. Passengers are also highly encouraged to wear masks during their journey.



The mandatory security measures will be in effect at Shanghai railway stations until May 28, and it is safe to assume railway stations in other cities will be taking similar measures. If you’re heading to Beijing during this period, it might be a good idea to arrive at the station a little earlier than usual.



The Two Sessions are set to open on May 21. The annual gathering of the nation’s top legislators, which normally takes place each year in March, was delayed this year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

[Cover image via Chiu Ho-yang/Flickr]