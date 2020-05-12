  1. home
Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

By Rakini Bergundy, May 12, 2020

Although temperatures soared up to 30 degrees this past week all over China, don’t be tempted to let those bare shoulders out just yet. 

Last week in Hangzhou, a woman was refused entry on the metro system by a security guard as a result of wearing a spaghetti strap long dress. Only after putting on a friend’s shirt was she allowed to enter the metro. 

The woman wrote about her experience on Douban, which was met with pages of comments. Many commenters were bewildered, asking which station that the incident took place and assured the woman that it must be the staff’s personal problem. 

p274587106.jpg
An example of the dress worn, posted by the woman. Image via Douban

The head of the subway station later justified the security guard’s actions as ‘looking out for the woman’s best interests.’ The rationale from the manager was, “the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the station is large, and I am afraid that she will catch a cold.” He continues, “the epidemic is not over yet. It’s very troublesome in case of a cold or fever, so we...want to remind passengers to keep warm.”

An employee told Cover News that Hangzhou Metro’s rules only state that bare feet and nudity are not allowed, and make no mention of bare shoulders. The employee also didn’t address whether the security guard would face any type of repercussion. 

On Weibo, many users were unimpressed with the situation, Netizens writing, “I thought it was news from 1920,” and “Hangzhou Metro should not only apologize to this lady, but should apologize to the whole society for the adverse effects.”

Last year in March, a girl in goth makeup was denied entry and asked to remove her makeup before riding the Guangzhou Metro as it was deemed “too scary.” Guangzhou Metro later apologized after the girl widely protested online and was met with support from the goth community. 

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Hangzhou Metro discrimination clothing

