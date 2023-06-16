  1. home
100 Days Until Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, Medal Design Released

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 16, 2023

The 100-day countdown until The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 has begun. A torch-lighting ceremony took place at Liangzhu Ancient City in the Zhejiang provincial capital to mark the start of the countdown. 

Furthermore, the design of the medals for the Games has been revealed. 

See the medals in the video below accompanied by the official music for the Games:


50951686884931_.pic.jpg

The medals for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022. Image via Weibo/@央视新闻

According to Xinhua, the circular medal embedded in square jade is inspired by the spirit of Liangzhu – an ancient civilization stretching back around 5,000 years. 

On the medal, one can see the ripples of the water along with the bridge on Hangzhou’s famous West Lake.

The Games were originally scheduled to take place September 10-25, 2022. However, due to China’s implementation of ‘dynamic zero-COVID,’ the event was later postponed. 

The event will now take place September 23-October 8, 2023 and will retain the official name, The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. 

WechatIMG2501.jpeg

The stadium in Hangzhou for Asian Games 2022. Image via Weibo/@法语薇言

It marks the third time China has hosted the Asian Games – organized by the Olympic Council of Asia – having hosted Beijing 1990, Guangzhou 2010 and now Hangzhou 2022 (postponed until 2023). 

Athletes from Asian countries will compete in 40 sports. 

[Cover image showing the ceremony at Liangzhu Ancient City via Weibo/@新余这点事]

Asian Games Hangzhou

A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

A city escape on your doorstep.

Is This 'Olympic Games' Solar House the Future of Architecture?

The Olympic Games in the solar energy and green building industry.

New Dates Confirmed for Asian Games Hangzhou 2022

The Games have been postponed until 2023.

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

20 Countries That Still Have COVID Travel Restrictions

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

2 Cases of Monkeypox Detected in Guangzhou

This Day in History: China Develops the Hydrogen Bomb

Kunming: City of Eternal Spring & Melting Pot of Culture

Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

Man Detained for 5 Days for Vandalizing Great Wall

Celebrate Father's Day with This Fun Family Concert

