  1. home
  2. Articles

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

By That's, March 16, 2020

0 0

A lot can change in a month.

On February 16, China reported over 2,000 confirmed coronavirus cases for the day – raising the nation’s total cases to nearly 70,000 at the time. Since then, the PRC has reported an additional 10,000 new cases, while confirmed cases abroad have skyrocketed from 781 to 88,717 over the last month.

On Monday, March 16, COVID-19-related deaths outside of China (3,307) surpassed the death toll within the country (3,218, including Hong Kong and Taiwan) for the first time since the outbreak started.

According to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center (which we highly recommend visiting for new updates), there are currently around 170,000 total confirmed cases worldwide, with China (81,020), Italy (24,747), Iran (13,938), South Korea (8,162) and Spain (7,844) accounting for 80% of cases. On the bright side, more than 77,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered as the world grapples with how to curb the spread of the virus.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as confirmed cases in the US rose to more than 3,500 with at least 57 deaths reported, according to the Guardian. The Federal Reserve announced interest rate cuts to nearly zero on Sunday night – a response to the economic havoc that the virus outbreak may cause on the world’s largest economy.

Meanwhile, China’s economy has already taken a historic blow according to key economic figures for January and February, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. China’s industrial output dropped by 13.5% from the same period in 2019. Retail sales also took a nosedive, falling 20.5% year-on-year.

However, the bureau maintained an optimistic outlook, stating that “overall, the impact of the outbreak is short-term, external and manageable,” while saying that the spread of the virus has been basically curbed. China reported 16 new cases in the last 24 hours, 12 of which are considered to have been imported from other countries.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Coronavirus Death Economy World China

more news

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus.

A Border at the Top of the World: Where China Meets Pakistan

A Border at the Top of the World: Where China Meets Pakistan

The main route crossing from China into Pakistan is a stunning stretch of asphalt known around the world as the Karakoram Highway.

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

Death Toll Rises Following Tragic Hotel Collapse in China

Authorities noted that the hotel had violated construction laws, along with repeated renovation work violations.

10 Dead After Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China

At the time of the collapse, 80 people were inside the building.

Road Trippin' Around China During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Despite the deteriorating epidemic situation, one group of travelers decided to throw caution to the wind and embarked on a major China road trip.

Shanghai Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Death

A 25-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus in Shanghai on Friday.

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

A majority of the member companies believe that their revenue will be impacted as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

Quarantine Packing Essentials: What to Bring for 2 Weeks in Isolation

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

PHOTOS: Wuhan Shuts Down All Temporary Hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Irish Coffee: Musings on a Classic St. Patrick’s Day Tipple

Irish Coffee: Musings on a Classic St. Patrick’s Day Tipple

China’s Unemployment Rate Up Nearly 20% in First Two Months of 2020

China’s Unemployment Rate Up Nearly 20% in First Two Months of 2020

Chinese Urban Dictionary: RongGeng

Chinese Urban Dictionary: RongGeng

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

Over ¥17,000 Raised for Hubei by Eating Ice Cream for Breakfast!

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

COVID-19 Deaths Overseas Surpass China Total

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.