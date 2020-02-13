F1 Postpones Chinese Grand Prix Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix has officially been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. A new date has yet to be announced. The FIA and Formula 1 made the announcement on Wednesday.

“As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures,” the FIA and Formula 1 stated.

The annual petrolhead pilgrimage was set to take place in Shanghai from April 17-19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

At this point organizers are scrambling to set a new date at some point this year. However, there are numerous complications. First, the Chinese Grand Prix will only take place in Shanghai once the coronavirus situation is contained... and there's no telling when that will happen. And second, finding a date that doesn't conflict with F1's jam-packed schedule is no easy feat.

At this point it is highly likely that the event will be canceled.

[Cover image via F1]

