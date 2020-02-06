  1. home
Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

By Barnaby Lofton, February 6, 2020

We’re not sure what this man was thinking when he decided to stand up and announce mid-flight that he had just returned from Hubei province, inciting a coronavirus scare onboard WestJet flight 2702.

In truly poor taste, 28-year-old James Potok (aka ‘Potok Philippe’), disrupted 243 passengers onboard a flight from Toronto, Canada to Jamaica on Monday. Global News reported, “the flight crew followed all protocols for infectious disease onboard, forcing the plane to turn back from Jamaica to Toronto.”  Law enforcement and paramedics were waiting for the plane back in Toronto. 

toronto-man-wuhan-virus-china-200205-dy-b1-noresize.jpg
Image via China Press

Global News followed up with Potok on the day after the incident, and he revealed that his actions were motivated by a desire to go viral. Potok began the interview by rationalizing his actions, stating he flies to Jamaica five times a year and several trips ago he “did something similar.” Potok also mentioned that he pulled out his phone and announced to passengers that Lil Wayne’s album had just dropped and said “nobody had a problem with that.”  

Potok went on to explain the current incident:

“It seemed to me like this was in poor taste, in retrospect. What I did, I stood up, I said, ‘Can I have everybody’s attention? I just came back from Hunan Province – and that was it. Well, I had my camera with me. I was looking to get a viral video. I was looking to get it up on all the social media platforms. I figured it would invoke some type of reaction, not on the plane. More people seeing on social media, going, ‘Wow, this kid’s got some balls,’ or, ‘This kid is crazy.’” 

He concluded that “any publicity is good publicity” and apologized for ruining the journeys for the passengers onboard. 

The prankster was arrested by regional police on Monday afternoon, charged with mischief and breach of recognizance and set to appear in court on March 9. After news broke of Potok’s identity, China Press reported that comments flooded his Instagram calling him a “clown” and to “say goodbye to your career.” 

For regular updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, click here.

[Cover image via Wikimedia Commons]

Coronavirus Flights Viral Canadians

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Coronavirus Complicates Commuting in Guangzhou

Authorities in Guangzhou are taking measures to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus transmission on the city’s public transit network.

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

What you need to know.

UK Government Release Coronavirus Q&A for Nationals in China

What you need to know.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Grand Prix in Doubt in Shanghai

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Grand Prix in Doubt in Shanghai

Stay on top of the situation with our regularly updated coverage of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

The venue that houses Guangzhou's China Import and Export Fair has announced that all fairs and festivals will be suspended indefinitely.

US Drug Approved for Clinical Tests to Treat Coronavirus

A US-made drug called remdesivir will be used in clinical studies to treat the novel coronavirus in Wuhan.

Coronavirus Detected on Door Handle in Guangzhou

It’s time to bust out those Clorox wipes and disinfect your home.

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An animal protection organization based in Wuhan has played a key role in both rescuing and feeding over 200 animals in the city.

Pixies, Craig David and More Cancel China Tours After Coronavirus Outbreak

A number of high profile music tours have been canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Chinese Grand Prix in Doubt in Shanghai

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Here's Where Every Coronavirus Case Was Reported in Guangzhou

11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

11 Timepieces to Keep You on Track

