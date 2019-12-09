  1. home
WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

By Ned Kelly, December 9, 2019

Shanghai Shenhua won the Chinese FA Cup in style over the weekend, beating Shandong Luneng 3-0 at a packed Hongkou Stadium on Friday night, making it a 3-1 aggregate victory for the Blues. It is the fifth time Shenhua have lifted the trophy, and the second time in three years, after their 2017 victory over city rival Shanghai SIPG.

South Korean international striker Kim Shin-wook opened the scoring in the 60th minute to level the aggregate score at 1-1, before a cool finish from Italian winger Stephan El Shaarawy and an absolute screamer from midfielder Qian Jiegei in the space of three minutes sealed Shenhua's victory and sent the Hongkou faithful into dreamland.

The victory also earns Shenhua direct qualification to next season's AFC Champions League group stages. China's other representatives will be 2019 Chinese Super League Champions Guangzhou Evergrande, CSL runners up Beijing Guoan and third placed Shanghai SIPG.

Now all that's left is to add Shenhua to our China's Biggest Sports Winners in 2019...

Watch highlights of the game below (VPN off):

   

[Cover image via jfdaily.com]

