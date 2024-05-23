Comedian Dawn Wong on Her China-wide Tour

We first came across Dawn Wong when a video of her roasting her in-laws at her wedding went viral back in 2019. Since then, we've watched on as her comedy career has gone from strength to strength, while her Instagram stories helped keep us sane during the tumultuous last few years.

With her China-wide tour in full swing, we though it was high time we caught up with one of Shanghai's most amusing people. So we did.

When did you first realize you wanted to be a comedian?

The real answer is probably: "When I realized how much damage my parents had done to me."

But if you want to hear a lighter version, I’ve always wanted to be a comedian since I was a kid – my dad is a naturally funny guy, and I was obsessed with all forms of comedy on TV or in books.

How did you break into the comedy scene in Shanghai?

One of my friends, Storm Xu – who is an OG comedian – encouraged me a few times to do comedy.

Then, when my funny wedding speech video went viral in 2019, he signed me up for an open mic. I had five minutes stage time, and I did very well. That’s when I started comedy.

Yes, the viral wedding video. Did you release that video on purpose, or did it just get out there and run wild? What is the story behind that one?

I did, as I thought it was a happy moment I’d like to share on my Weibo, but did not expect it going viral.

Basically, I went to a few Irish weddings before and noticed I’d never seen one bride or even bridesmaid giving a speech.

Seems like most stereotypes of a wedding is the bride just sitting there looking beautiful and laughing at men's jokes. So I decided to do a speech at my wedding, and wrote it in bed the night before.

I gotta hand it to my husband's family and the Irish culture – they are such fun people, they actually love it when you "take the piss" out of them.

You roast the ones you love – that’s also the sense of humor I have.

Where do you draw inspiration from as a comic?

The real answer is anger and a hint of self-hatred, haha.

But a less sociopathic version? Mostly from observations in life – like most other observational comedians.

What can people expect from your tour?

A few years of my jokes and sets that I have been polishing: Chinese culture, personal stories, women struggles, fun observations…

What is the current state of the Shanghai and wider China comedy scene?

There is a Chinese saying, “Na hu bu ti, kai na hu.” The literal translation would be: “You are bringing up the kettle that was not boiled,” and it's like “Hey… we are having a fun conversation here, why did you have to go there?”

That’s how I’d describe the comedy scene here: not so boiled. The English scene is slowly getting recognized again, but it hasn’t been the greatest few years, and we also had some top notch comedians leave China.

Shanghai is one of the most international cities in China, and I believe a strong English comedy scene would be a great draw for international tourism, not to mention a bridge to connect the cultures of East and West – to help us understand each other better through laughter.

So I sincerely hope to see the scene grow larger and healthier.

Aside from your hilarious self, what other comedians in the scene should we be looking out for?

Storm Xu, who I mentioned earlier, is one of the OG comedians who went on Comedy Central. He runs Comedy UN, who I also collaborated with for my tour in Hangzhou and Shanghai.

MSG Comedy is a free open mic run by Lily Ma and Emma Wu. Check it out – you can watch many comedians and newbies practicing and polishing jokes there.

Bilingual comedians such as Norah Yang, who is running a club called SpicyComedy Lounge. They are the only club that runs licensed English language showcases regularly.

They have a few regulars performing there: Youbaiwan, Ian Badenhorst, Frankie A, and Davy Louis, who is an incredibly talented young comedian.

Shanghai comics Viola Zhang, Li Ying, Han Q and Sarah Q, who have done a brilliant job hosting and opening my shows – they are all great comedians.

And beyond China, who are your comedy heroes?

Too many! From the good old days of Joan Rivers, Don Rickles, Richard Pryor, George Carlin… to nowadays Wanda Sykes, Michelle Wolf, Frankie Boyle, Dave Attell, Bill Burr…

Finally – why should people check out your tour?

To laugh, to relax, or – if you like – to join in!

Follow Dawn Wong on YouTube and Instagram @dawneythechinese

And on Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin @小天王