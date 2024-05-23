23 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Special Offer from Birol Bistronomy

Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Birol's authentic Turkish cuisine! Enjoy succulent steaks, flavorful mezzes, fresh salads, stone oven specialties, sizzling grills, and mouthwatering kebabs.



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Available from May 2024

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from May 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Food & Drink



Borgogno - Bistro Ohlala Tasting Activity

Some say that the ultimate paradise for wine lovers is found in Burgundy and Barolo. Over time, seasoned wine enthusiasts have come to understand why. It's because we ultimately seek what slows us down, brings calm, and keeps us grounded. The pleasures that are immediate and obvious often fade just as quickly, losing their significance. Hence, in our pursuit of aesthetics, we increasingly favor sophistication over superficiality. Excessive embellishments tend to feel tiresome, making us appreciate the elegance of understated beauty even more.



May 24, 7pm - late

For Reservations: +86-13600188490

Bistro Ohlala, Shop 110, Hisense South Building, No. 1777 Chuangye Road, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Wine & Cheese Night at Brass House



Wine & Cheese Night is back! Pull out for an evening of sophistication and indulgence. Relish the exquisite symphony of premium foreign wines perfectly paired with an enticing selection of cheeses and savory meat platters.



May 25, 7pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +86-13713555340

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Village, Huanggang Park, Futian

E.T.Brewery x Hong Kong Beer Company

This Saturday, experience the ultimate brew collaboration in the Greater Bay Area! Join us at E.T.Brewery for a joint takeover event with Hong Kong Beer Company. Meet the brewers, share beer insights, and see what sparks fly from this powerhouse partnership. Don’t miss out on this exciting event—see you at E.T. Brewery in Nanshan this Saturday!



May 25, 5pm - late

E.T.Brewery Nanshan, Coastal City, No.60 Haide 3rd Road, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Santon on Tour - Florentine Tour



On May 28, join us at Obsidian for an exceptional masterclass featuring the romantic flavors of Italy. Amaro Santoni teams up with the renowned Simone Caporale for an unforgettable Tuesday evening. Don't miss this exquisite event!



May 28, Master Class from 4pm, Guest Shift from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-13302448465

Obsidian, 601-602, 6/F, Ping An Financial Center, No.16 Fuhua 4th Road, Futian

Happy Thursdays at The Happy Monk



Happy Thursday is back next Thursday, May 30, at The Happy Monk Uniway! Come celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival with us and ignite your night with our savory snacks, refreshing drinks, and fun games. Admission is FREE!

May 30, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

May Seasonal Menu at Salt & Talk



Join SALT & TALK for a special May Seasonal Menu! Savor delicious dishes like Sliced Flat Iron Steak with Salted Shallot, Philly Cheese Steak, and the "SHENZHEN Heat" Spicy Grill Chili Double Smash Burger. Don't miss out on lunch specials available Monday through Friday from 11am to 3pm, including the Classic BLT with Spinach Ciabatta and Curry Pork Chops Bowl. Each lunch special comes with a choice of drink. Come taste the flavors of the season!



Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2165 9635

Salt & Talk, Shop 116, C Block, Sea World, Nanshan

Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA



Join us for the ultimate Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA! Entry after 8pm is RMB80, which includes one free drink. Dress code: All White. Don't miss out on a night of fun, food, and fantastic vibes! Come early as entry will be limited.

June 1, 5pm - late

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303 Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Music



Daniel Padim Fingerstyle Guitar Tour

Experience the enchanting melodies of Daniel Padim's "Waiting for You" Fingerstyle Guitar Tour on May 7, 2024, at 8pm. Join us for an unforgettable evening of acoustic mastery. Choose from our exclusive ticket options: SVIP for RMB380, VIP for RMB280, and General Admission for RMB180. Reserve your spot now and immerse yourself in the soulful rhythms of Daniel Padim's mesmerizing performance.



May 24, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

The 8th Tomorrow Festival



The Tomorrow Festival, organized by Shenzhen OCT Creative Cultural Park, began in 2014 and has held seven editions to date. This unique and non-mainstream music festival features a diverse range of styles, including experimental, rock, avant-garde, free jazz, and folk. Artistic foresight and creativity are key criteria for musical selection. "Tomorrow" symbolizes a forward-looking spirit, hinting at a desire for new experiences and limitless possibilities.



May 24 - 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues



Embark on a legendary journey with Billy Branch and the Sons of Blues as they kick off their 2024 China Tour! This isn't just a concert—it's a soulful odyssey that transcends price tags. Whether you've dreamt big or faced setbacks, join us and discover resonance and empowerment in Billy Branch's music.



May 25, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2350 2505

Hou Live × MixC Cube, China Resources Tower, B1/F, Art Cube, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

The Origin and Development of Sagar Veena



Experience the enchanting world of the Saagar Veena with the renowned Noor Zehra Kazim, the only player of this exquisite instrument. Delve into its origins, intricacies, and emotive potential as Kazim shares insights into its unique design and soul-stirring melodies. Don't miss this captivating journey into the heart of music.



May 25, 2pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86755-2691 5007 / 2691 5100

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Jie, OCT Loft, Nanshan

The Poetry Concert of "String Songs Full of Sky"



Poetry and music have always been a perfect match since ancient times. In this poetry and music concert, Master Ruan Yue and performing artist Pu Cunxin will collaborate under the theme "Strings and Songs Filling the Sky." Through the recitation of classical poetry accompanied by music and folk song performances, they will explore various genres, including classical, rock, jazz, poetry, and literary works, with Ruan music as the core.



May 25, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Virginia To Vegas



You might not know his name, but you've definitely heard his music. Canadian singer-songwriter Virginia To Vegas, born Derik John Baker, captivates listeners with his lazy, gentle voice and storytelling approach to love songs. Over the years, he's won numerous awards in Canada and shared the stage with big names like Maroon 5, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, and Backstreet Boys. His global streaming numbers are approaching an impressive 800 million.



May 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13326946955

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian

Let's "Flash Back" - GEMINI 2024 Tour



Eighteen years ago, "we" were solitary stars. Love's flash, like a lightning bolt through the dark night, fused the frequencies of sound, the waveforms of images, and enchanting tales into one. From then on, GEMINI swiftly followed, each song embodying the passage of time, the journey of years. Now, on GEMINI's anniversary eighteen years later, the band has decided to sail back, to let romance flow once more. Together, let's rediscover the initial electric feeling.



May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13326946955

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian

Nürnberg China Tour 2024



Nürnberg is a post-punk duo formed in Minsk, Belarus, in 2016, comprising Yury Luhautsou (vocals, bass, synthesizers) and Aleh Sautin (guitar). Their artistic vision is deeply rooted in the melancholic essence of post-Soviet urban landscapes, echoing the lineage of 1980s British post-punk/new wave/coldwave. Through expansive soundscapes, they explore themes of existence (the meaninglessness of life—everyone dies, or the absurdity of the world—the sun shines on both good and bad), contemporary social issues, and individual disorientation. Their music is gloomy yet not entirely hopeless, enveloped in a profound love and sympathy for humanity.



May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Arts

Ancient Snow Forevermore

This exhibition centers on the imagery of cold mountains, forests, and scholars, inspired by Du Fu's poem, "A thousand autumn flurries of snow reflected in the window, boats from ten thousand miles docked at the door." This reflects a significant feature of Zeng Haibo's landscape paintings: "poetry within painting, painting within poetry," embodying the highest ideals of traditional literati painting.



Until May 28, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (East Lake Pavilion), Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Riding the Waves into the Future



Some of the local artists participating in this exhibition have not only witnessed the 20-year development of the Cultural Industries Fair but have also been significant contributors to it. Their representative works have become landmarks in the cultural construction of the Greater Bay Area, reflecting the city's development, cultural heritage, and human spirit. Other participating artists highlight the fair's influence nationwide and globally, forging connections with Shenzhen and becoming important figures in cultural and artistic exchanges. Their art has enriched the landscape of Shenzhen's fine arts.



Until June 23, 2024

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Treasures-China Printmaking Museum Collection Exhibition of Contemporary and Modern Printmaking Master



Since 2007, the Guanlan Original Printmaking Base has embarked on a mission to preserve, research, develop, and promote the art of printmaking through a dedicated print collection initiative. Over more than a decade, the Base has continually refined its collection and curation processes. With a commitment to high-quality acquisitions, the Base aims to create a platform for aesthetic education through a series of thematic and diverse exhibitions.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Han Chunling Contemporary Painting Exhibition



This exhibition represents the artist's conceptual reenactment of the concept of lacquer, utilizing differentiated chemical paint to restore the true essence of China's excellent traditional lacquer culture. Its aim is to promote traditional lacquer culture and showcase contemporary aesthetic values.



Until July 20, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Three Generations



KennaXu Gallery presents the "Three Generations" exhibition, the Asian debut of color painting. The exhibition features 51 selected works by three esteemed German artists: Raimer Jochims, Jerry Zeniuk, and Ingrid Floss. These artists have established a "Color Research Laboratory" that has significantly influenced and advanced color painting, representing three generations of dedication to the art.



Until July 29, 2024

KennaXu Gallery, A0112, 1/F, Yuanzheng Entrepreneurship Building, No.19 Langshan Road, Nanshan

Flowers and Flowers: China and Russia Oil Painting Art Exhibition



The preparation and planning of this exhibition have spanned several months, with active participation from numerous artists from China and Russia. After careful selection and planning by the curatorial team, the theme of "Flowers and Flowers" was chosen to showcase the artistic talents and cultural charm of artists from both China and Russia. The exhibition aims to provide audiences with a fresh artistic experience that engages both visually and emotionally.



Until July 31, 2024

Sweet Heart Art&LY Gallery, No.71 Zhongshan East Road, Nantou Ancient Town, Nanshan

