4 Fun Day Trips to Take Around Shanghai

Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Trip highlights include learning to kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.



Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.



On this trip you will...

Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside

Visit one of the top five most popular parks

Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake

This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.

Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling in Hensha



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hensha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]