4 Fun Day Trips to Take Around Shanghai

Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration
Image courtesy of Dragon Events
This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.
Trip highlights include learning to kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.
For More Information Click Here
Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure
Image courtesy of Dragon Events
Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.
On this trip you will...
Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)
Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside
Visit one of the top five most popular parks
Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake
This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.
For More Information Click Here
Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike
Image courtesy of Dragon Events
Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.
Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.
For More Information Click Here
Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling in Hensha
Image courtesy of Dragon Events
If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hensha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!
For More Information Click Here
Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?
Contact Christy via email at christycai@t
[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]
0 User Comments