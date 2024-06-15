  1. home
4 Fun Day Trips to Take Around Shanghai

By Sponsored, June 15, 2024

Kayaking, SUP & Water Town Exploration

Weixin-Image_20240615064611.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

This one-day adventure offers a perfect blend of water sports, scenic beauty, and cultural exploration, promising an unforgettable experience.

Trip highlights include learning to kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), seeing Shanghai's countryside, visiting a unique water town, and swimming and relaxing in the city's largest fresh water lake.  

For More Information Click Here

Nature Escape: Kayaking, SUP & Water Forest Adventure

Weixin-Image_20240615064616.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Experience the ultimate outdoor adventure! Start your day with a serene hike through a unique water forest, then paddle your way across the largest freshwater lake in Shanghai.

On this trip you will...

  • Learn kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP)

  • Explore Shanghai's scenic countryside

  • Visit one of the top five most popular parks

  • Swim and unwind in Shanghai's largest freshwater lake

This is your chance to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility.

For More Information Click Here

Timeless Wonders: Haining City Hike

Weixin-Image_20240615064624.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains.

Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

For More Information Click Here

Horse Riding, Go Karting & Cycling in Hensha

Weixin-Image_20240615064558.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hensha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

For More Information Click Here

Weixin-Image_20240308161323.jpg

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

