Here's Your Last Chance to Dragon Boat Race in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, June 15, 2024

0 0

The Dragon Boat Festival brought us heaps of fun and joy! Did you catch a dragon boat race? 

If not, don't worry—there is still one last big dragon boat race happening in Shenzhen this June!

Guanlan River Dragon Boat Race

Dates:

Saturday, June 22, and Monday, June 24, 2024

Location:

Guanlan River, along the west side of the plaza riverside road, near Guanhu Century Plaza

Transportation:

  • Take Shenzhen Metro Line 4 to Xikeng Station, then walk 1.5km to the riverside.

  • Take a taxi to the West Gate of Guanhu Century Plaza 龙华观湖世纪广场西门.

Highlights:

  • A total of 66 dragon boat teams competing.

  • Teams from the Greater Bay Area cities, Hunan Province, Jiangxi Province, and even international teams from Malaysia.

  • This year features two women's dragon boat teams.

Tickets:

FREE! However, tickets for the professional viewing area must be obtained online. 

Ticketing Process:

The ticket release time is to be announced, following the official WeChat official account, "深圳水务" (ID: shenzhenshuiwu)

At the time of release, use the WeChat mini-program "深圳水文旅地图" to secure your tickets.

_20240615151722.jpgTicketing process. Screenshot by That's

Important Note: That's Shenzhen is neither the event organizer nor a media partner. For any event arrangements or changes, please refer to official announcements. 

If you failed to secure a ticket, don't worry! Other areas along the Guanlan River are open for free viewing, although they may not offer the same premium views as the professional viewing area.

Dragon-Boat-Longhua.jpgDragon boat race training at Guanlan River. Image courtesy of Longhua District Office

Don't miss this final chance to experience the thrilling excitement of dragon boat racing in Shenzhen!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

