Here's Your Last Chance to Dragon Boat Race in Shenzhen

The Dragon Boat Festival brought us heaps of fun and joy! Did you catch a dragon boat race?

If not, don't worry—there is still one last big dragon boat race happening in Shenzhen this June!

Guanlan River Dragon Boat Race



Dates:

Saturday, June 22, and Monday, June 24, 2024



Location:

Guanlan River, along the west side of the plaza riverside road, near Guanhu Century Plaza

Transportation:



Take Shenzhen Metro Line 4 to Xikeng Station, then walk 1.5km to the riverside.

Take a taxi to the West Gate of Guanhu Century Plaza 龙华观湖世纪广场西门.

Highlights:

A total of 66 dragon boat teams competing.

Teams from the Greater Bay Area cities, Hunan Province, Jiangxi Province, and even international teams from Malaysia.

This year features two women's dragon boat teams.

Tickets:

FREE! However, tickets for the professional viewing area must be obtained online.

Ticketing Process:

The ticket release time is to be announced, following the official WeChat official account, "深圳水务" (ID: shenzhenshuiwu)

At the time of release, use the WeChat mini-program "深圳水文旅地图" to secure your tickets.

Ticketing process. Screenshot by That's

Important Note: That's Shenzhen is neither the event organizer nor a media partner. For any event arrangements or changes, please refer to official announcements.

If you failed to secure a ticket, don't worry! Other areas along the Guanlan River are open for free viewing, although they may not offer the same premium views as the professional viewing area.

Dragon boat race training at Guanlan River. Image courtesy of Longhua District Office

Don't miss this final chance to experience the thrilling excitement of dragon boat racing in Shenzhen!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]