Legendary Live Music Venue Yuyintang to Close

By Ned Kelly, June 14, 2024

Some sad, sad news released in the wee small hours of this morning – Yuyintang, possibly the oldest indie live music house in Shanghai, is set to close its doors at the end of this month.

Host to shows from international artists to local underground, if you never caught a gig in YYT, did you ever really live in Shanghai?

Weixin-Image_20240614134021.png

Small, intimate, and rough around the edges (in all the right ways), it was without doubt one of the best places to catch alternative culture in the city.

It preceded almost all of us that call Shanghai home, and you never thought it would do anything but outlive us, too.

Alas, that is not to be.

Over to the good ship Yuyintang herself for the reasons why...

To the Yuyintang family, friends new and old, and fans of local live music,

We’ve got some sad news.

Due to forces beyond our control in this case, the municipal government’s exciting development plans for the area we are losing our home at 851 Kaixuan Lu.

Original YYT will finish our 20-year run at the location on June 30.

 …. Yeah.

There will plenty of time to think, talk, and reflect on the time we spent at YYT Kaixuan but we’ll keep this short.

We just wanted to get the message out, so if you want to come down and catch a band and/or have some drinks, make your plans! Come on by!

More details about what we’ve got planned for our last weeks at the venue are coming.

Let us also say that Yuyintang Park will continue, as will our sister venues, Specters and Singer. Some of our YYT concerts will be moved to these locations. So stay tuned.

And, of course, we’re hoping to bring back original Yuyintang some time in the future.

Thanks for everything!

So here's a date for your diary: June 30.

Head on down there to give the old girl the send-off she deserves...

Weixin-Image_20240614134042.jpg

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu, Changning District, 凯旋路851近延安西路口

[All images via Yuyintang]

