JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

The highly anticipated Canada Day weekend music festival at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of special guest Mylie Taylor to the lineup. The artist will be performing on each day of the three-day festival.

Taking place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience with a stellar roster of artists.



Photo cred: Mylie Taylor



Friday, June 28:

Brett Kissel

The Jim Cuddy Band

Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows

Zach Oliver

*Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Saturday, June 29:

K’Naan

Kardinal Offishall

Jarvis Church

Maestro Fresh Wes Sam Polley

Zach Oliver

The Strictly Hip

*Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Sunday, June 30:

JP Saxe

Kiefer Sutherland

Chilliwack Sam Polley

Zach Oliver

The Strictly Hip

*Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Secure your tickets now to be part of this incredible weekend of live music set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka!

June 28-30

Tickets: http://live-incorporated.com/tickets/

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario