JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

The highly anticipated Canada Day weekend music festival at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of special guest Mylie Taylor to the lineup. The artist will be performing on each day of the three-day festival.
Taking place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience with a stellar roster of artists.
Photo cred: Mylie Taylor
Friday, June 28:
Brett Kissel
The Jim Cuddy Band
Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows
Zach Oliver
*Special guest: Mylie Taylor
Saturday, June 29:
K’Naan
Kardinal Offishall
Jarvis Church
Maestro Fresh Wes Sam Polley
Zach Oliver
The Strictly Hip
*Special guest: Mylie Taylor
Sunday, June 30:
JP Saxe
Kiefer Sutherland
Chilliwack Sam Polley
Zach Oliver
The Strictly Hip
*Special guest: Mylie Taylor
Secure your tickets now to be part of this incredible weekend of live music set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka!
June 28-30
Tickets: http://live-incorporated.com/tickets/
JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario
