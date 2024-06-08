  1. home
  2. Articles

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

By Sponsored, June 10, 2024

0 0

The highly anticipated Canada Day weekend music festival at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is thrilled to announce the addition of special guest Mylie Taylor to the lineup. The artist will be performing on each day of the three-day festival.

Taking place from June 28th to June 30th, 2024, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable experience with a stellar roster of artists.

Screenshot-2024-06-07-at-1.22.20-AM.png
Photo cred: Mylie Taylor

Friday, June 28:

    Brett Kissel

    The Jim Cuddy Band

    Sam Polley and the Old Tomorrows

    Zach Oliver

    *Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Saturday, June 29:

    K’Naan

    Kardinal Offishall

    Jarvis Church

    Maestro Fresh Wes Sam Polley

    Zach Oliver

    The Strictly Hip

    *Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Sunday, June 30:

    JP Saxe

    Kiefer Sutherland

    Chilliwack Sam Polley

    Zach Oliver

    The Strictly Hip

    *Special guest: Mylie Taylor

Secure your tickets now to be part of this incredible weekend of live music set against the stunning backdrop of Muskoka!

June 28-30

Tickets: http://live-incorporated.com/tickets/ 

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Minett, Ontario

more news

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

A few fun deals and events to check out around town

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

Wing in Hong Kong is Greater China's top entry, plus the full list.

Could This Be the Year of the Chinese Fighter?

Could This Be the Year of the Chinese Fighter?

Zhang Zhilei defeats Deontay Wilder on the heels of first ever all-Chinese UFC match-up.

'School of Rock' the Musical Hits Shanghai!

Based on the hilarious hit movie

Your Selective Art & Cultural Destination in Macao

MGM COTAI, the latest integrated resort in the MGM portfolio in China, is a USD3.4 billion integrated resort that redefines the way people experience art and entertainment through innovative technology.

Posthuman Brings DJ Mag Award-winning Club Night to Beijing

Veteran UK DJ hits Beijing for the first time at Dada

35 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Mother's Day and so much more!

STELLART International School of Art Wows Audience at Florentia Village

Themed "SOGNOISM謎," the fashion show was a mesmerizing spectacle blending visual art, music, apparel elements, and installation art.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

2 China Restaurants Make World's 50 Best 2024 List

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill Unveiled in Macao

Cathay Pacific to Launch Direct Flights Connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Protect Your Skin This Summer with These Care Packages

Protect Your Skin This Summer with These Care Packages

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai Runs with Its Commitment to Wellness

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai Runs with Its Commitment to Wellness

2 Shanghai Summer Soccer Camps

2 Shanghai Summer Soccer Camps

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

Dawn Wong: From Viral Wedding Video to China Comedy Tour

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

JW Marriott Muskoka Hosts Canada Day Music Festival

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives