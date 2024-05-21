Give Blood & Save a Life – This Weekend!

Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations. With their Community Blood Donation Drive for Children event at Shanghai Children's Hospital this weekend, we reached out to them to find out more.

How long has Bloodline been around?

Bloodline was founded in 2017 by Dr. Ashish Maskay, a Nepalese doctor who has been working at Shanghai United Family Hospital since 2007 and living in Shanghai since 2003.

A Shanghai-based non-profit advocacy group for blood donations, Bloodline's mission is to actively organize blood donation drives at the Shanghai community level and try to educate the public about the importance of building a mutual support system based on voluntary blood donations.

Bloodline also responds to urgent appeals for blood needs for locals or expats by connecting donors with recipients to help those in need.



Dr. Ashish Maskay, founder of Bloodline

Why did you decide to set up Bloodline?

Dr. Maskay was inspired to establish Bloodline by an incident that occurred several years ago. It started with a French woman who was in Shanghai visiting her boyfriend.

The couple was involved in a scooter accident, and the woman was sent to Shanghai United Family Hospital. She needed surgery on a bleeding liver.

The woman’s blood type was Rh-negative, a rare blood type worldwide, and extremely rare among Asians. Dr. Maskay sent out a call for blood donations. Over 80 people responded.

The incident made him realize the power that people have, and that we need to do something to tap into that power.

In general, the issue is that many people don’t realize the importance of blood donations until they need a transfusion themselves.

We want to change that concept and make people realize that donations are not just for others but perhaps also for yourself.

Why is it so important for people to donate blood?

Donating blood saves lives. Blood cannot be manufactured; it only comes from the generosity of donors.

Focusing on China, more than 99% of the population in China has Rh-positive blood. Rh negative blood types are incredibly rare and only 3-5 in 1,000 Chinese have Rh negative type blood.

Moreover, in China, there is no long-term, established tradition of giving blood

Who is eligible to donate blood?

How often can the donor donate?

Who cannot donate blood?

Donors should wait...

Where does the blood donation take place, and how do you assure safety?

This weekend's Community Blood Drive for children with cancer takes place at Shanghai Children's Hospital. Donating blood is completely safe. Only sterile and disposable kits are used.

Bloodline is committed to the safety and comfort of blood donors.

You are also getting schools involved in this campaign – please let us know a little more about that?

Annually, in partnership with Shanghai Blood Center and various children’s hospitals in Shanghai. Bloodline conducts our signature Community Blood Drive dedicated to children with blood cancer and blood disorders.

This year, we are taking the program to the next level with the theme #ChildrenForChildren unitedly involving children from different schools in community give-back social services and simultaneously creating social impact.

We invite all international and bilingual schools and related partners to come together in aid of children with blood cancer and blood disorders, be it by hosting a Blood Drive, a Toys Collection Drive, a Stationary Collection Drive, or a Clothes Collection Drive.

They can find out more about how to do that right here.

What is the philosophy behind getting children involved in the events?

To teach them, with deeds and love, how our actions can save the lives of others, and consequently also our own.

By learning about and taking part in the donation drive, children learn that donating blood is natural, common, and nothing to be afraid of.

It is something you do not do for compensation or rewards, but rather for a feeling of self-fulfillment and out of the sense that you are giving back to society and saving the lives of those in need.

Any final message for potential donors?

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. The gift of blood is the gift of life. Bloodline is dedicated to #KeepingDreamsAlive.

And lastly, Bloodline is you, me, us… the whole community. And only together we are Bloodline… so…#GotBlood?

Community Blood Donation Drive for Children



Sat May 25, 9am-3.30pm

Shanghai Children's Hospital, 355 Luding Lu, by Tongpu Lu 泸定路355号, 近同普路