Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

As the seasons change, Waldorf Astoria Beijing invites you to Brasserie 1893 to experience Chef Mandela’s inspirational menu. Chef Mandela is the Director of Western Operations and the Executive Chef at Waldorf Astoria Beijing. Since his arrival, he has been leading his team to present a unique and inspiring menu through “digital culinary concepts”, as well as by incorporating local ingredients and seasonal changes.

Chef Mandela has recently introduced the concept of the menu – "From West to East, a Blend of Flavors" – to guests. The new culinary language of Brasserie 1893 has been created through dedication, technique, and attention to local ingredients. China’s fertile and diverse land is displayed through the vast array of ingredients used including strawberries from Dandong, red shrimp from Taizhou, pineapples from Fujian, the old citron and white brine of Shantou, the sweet vinegar of Hong Kong, and the sea-buckthorn of Altai.

For Chef Mandela, the kitchen is not just some boring and busy workplace, rather it is more like his own personal amusement park. The innovative combination of different ingredients, changing temperatures, and the magic of time, combined with his 25 years of culinary experience in continental cuisine, will always lead to new and unexpected recipes.

Mandela is a creative chef who always brings surprises to his diners, and his cuisine is as vibrant and confident as the man himself. As an active fashion and social media personality, he approaches his restaurant and guests with a different mindset than more traditional French chefs. He believes that giving French cuisine more social attributes allows guests to derive greater emotional satisfaction from the dishes. Chef Mandela says that it is a blessing to be able to share his culinary ideas with diners, and that it is only through communication with them that new inspiration arises.

Brasserie 1893 has been based in Beijing for many years and is known for its elegant environment and classic flavors. The addition of Chef Mandela to the team will surely bring more unexpected changes, and he will also write his own "Culinary Love Story" at Waldorf Astoria Beijing.

About Waldorf Astoria Beijing



Opened on February 21, 2014, Waldorf Astoria Beijing marks the second Waldorf Astoria hotel in China and the brand’s continued international expansion. Standing as a dramatic bronze building, the hotel is a landmark in the heart of the Wangfujing district, and an icon where time transcends through the rich Chinese tradition to today’s sophisticated and affluent lifestyle.

The hotel features 170 luxurious guestrooms in the main hotel tower, including 38 suites – nine of which have furnished terraces. In addition, there is the ‘Waldorf Astoria Hutong Courtyard Villa’, plus three ‘Hutong Courtyard Suites’ and a ‘Hutong Courtyard Two-bedroom Suite’ in two beautifully constructed (to original specifications) Hutong courtyards. Waldorf Astoria Beijing features three unique restaurants, including Peacock Alley, Brasserie1893, and Zijin Mansion.

It also includes a spa and fitness center with a heated indoor swimming pool. The hotel is operated by Hilton Worldwide and owned by China Oil & Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO). Guests of Waldorf Astoria Beijing also enjoy the unparalleled benefits of the Hilton.

Breakfast: 6.30am - 10.30am daily

Lunch: 12pm - 2.30pm, Tuesday - Sunday



Dinner: 6pm - 10pm, Tuesday - Sunday

Tel: +86 10 8520 8989

For more information, please visit the official website of Waldorf Astoria Beijing

Waldorf Astoria Beijing, Brasserie 1893, No.5-15 Jinyu Hutong, Dongcheng

