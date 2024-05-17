Enter This World Bee Day Photo Competition

Regular readers may remember our recent interview with Marco Sentinelli, the founder and lead beekeeper of Urban Beekeeping Shanghai (UBS), a nonprofit, self-funded and independent volunteer organization whose dream it is for “every rooftop to boast a beehive.”
READ MORE: Meet the Urban Beekeeper Making a Buzz in Shanghai
Well, with World Bee Day coming up on May 20 – a day of awareness about the importance of honey bees, and why we need to protect them – UBS is organizing a bee themed photography contest, with amateur photographers invited to submit their best bee and bee-related images.
The top three winning photographs will receive UBS prizes (products and Open Days tickets). And if that were not enough, the photographs will also appear right here on That's, as well as other media related to World Bee Day, with credit given to photographers.
Competition Schedule
Now open for entries until midnight on Sunday, May 26
Entries to be sent to UBS Official account
Submitted photos will be shortlisted by UBS beekeepers and then published for public voting
Shortlisted photos will be published on UBS Official Account for voting on Sunday, May 30
Winners will be announced by Monday, June 10
Follow the Urban Bees Shanghai WeChat Official Account...
Competition Guidelines
Photos must be original and have been taken by a UBS follower, who is not a professional photographer
Photos should include bees (any species), beekeeping, beehives (also as an architectural or design concept)
Photos will be judged in one unique category
Up to two entries per UBS follower may be entered
Send photographs (up to 5 MB) to UBS Official Account
Each entry should be accompanied by a photo title, and the name of the photographer
There is no cost to enter this competition
By entering, contestants consent to UBS using their photograph entries for non-commercial purposes, including submission to news media, with credit given to the photographer.
So what are you waiting for? Make a bee line for your camera and get out and about snapping our honey making friends.
[All images courtesy of Urban Beekeeping Shanghai]
0 User Comments