Enter This World Bee Day Photo Competition

By Ned Kelly, May 17, 2024

Regular readers may remember our recent interview with Marco Sentinelli, the founder and lead beekeeper of Urban Beekeeping Shanghai (UBS), a nonprofit, self-funded and independent volunteer organization whose dream it is for “every rooftop to boast a beehive.”

Well, with World Bee Day coming up on May 20 – a day of awareness about the importance of honey bees, and why we need to protect them – UBS is organizing a bee themed photography contest, with amateur photographers invited to submit their best bee and bee-related images.

The top three winning photographs will receive UBS prizes (products and Open Days tickets). And if that were not enough, the photographs will also appear right here on That's, as well as other media related to World Bee Day, with credit given to photographers.

Competition Schedule

  • Now open for entries until midnight on Sunday, May 26

  • Entries to be sent to UBS Official account

  • Submitted photos will be shortlisted by UBS beekeepers and then published for public voting

  • Shortlisted photos will be published on UBS Official Account for voting on Sunday, May 30

  • Winners will be announced by Monday, June 10

Follow the Urban Bees Shanghai WeChat Official Account...

Competition Guidelines

  • Photos must be original and have been taken by a UBS follower, who is not a professional photographer

  • Photos should include bees (any species), beekeeping, beehives (also as an architectural or design concept)

  • Photos will be judged in one unique category

  • Up to two entries per UBS follower may be entered

  • Send photographs (up to 5 MB) to UBS Official Account

  • Each entry should be accompanied by a photo title, and the name of the photographer

  • There is no cost to enter this competition

  • By entering, contestants consent to UBS using their photograph entries for non-commercial purposes, including submission to news media, with credit given to the photographer.

So what are you waiting for? Make a bee line for your camera and get out and about snapping our honey making friends.

