Grave of Late Beyond Singer Wong Ka Kui Vandalized

By Billy Jiang, May 21, 2024

0 0

Fans of the iconic Hong Kong rock band Beyond are fuming with anger.

On May 19, the grave of Beyond's late lead singer, Wong Ka Kui, was vandalized by two youths at the Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Hong Kong. 

The shocking incident has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man.

The younger suspect, a YouTuber known as Guang Tou Bob (Bald Bob), filmed himself desecrating Wong Ka Kui's grave in a series of videos that surfaced on social media. 

Video-Screenshot.jpg

Video footage of the vandalism. Screenshot by That's

The footage shows Guang Tou Bob shouting obscenities at the grave before pouring a large bottle of Coca-Cola onto it. 

At one point, he licked the spilled drink off the tombstone, chewed flowers left as tributes, and scribbled on Wong's memorial photo with a black marker. 

Guang Tou Bob then kicked the tombstone and smashed Wong's portrait with a hammer, all while continuing to hurl vulgarities.

The second suspect, a 23-year-old man surnamed Yip, recorded the vandalism. 

According to police investigations, the two appeared to have committed the act in a bid to gain online attention and boost their social media presence.

Beyond-members.-Image-via-South-Reviews.jpg

Beyond members. Image via South Reviews

Wong Ka Kui, who co-founded Beyond in the early 1980s, passed away in 1993 at the age of 31 following an accident while filming in Japan. 

Beyond, known for hit songs like 'Great Land,' 'Glorious Years,' and 'Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies,' continued as a trio after Wong's death, but disbanded in 2005.

This recent incident marks the fourth time Wong's grave has been vandalized, with previous acts of desecration occurring in 2009, 2018, and 2019. 

However, this latest attack is reported to be the most severe, with significant damage inflicted on the grave site. 

A white sheet has since been placed over the damaged area as repairs are underway.

The vandalism has not only angered fans but also highlighted issues of security at the cemetery. 

Many have expressed their frustration and sadness over the repeated desecration of a site that holds significant emotional value for Beyond's fans.

The cemetery, a popular site for admirers of the band, has faced challenges in protecting Wong's resting place from such acts of vandalism.

In response to the incident, Hong Kong police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining the sanctity of gravesites and ensuring that such disrespectful acts are met with appropriate legal action. 

Social-Media.jpg

Wong Ka Keung, brother of Wong Ka Kui, expressed his anger on social media. Screenshot by That's

The 15-year-old boy claimed to have autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), adding complexity to the case.

As fans and the public await further developments, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for respect and dignity in places of remembrance. 

[Cover image via Tao Lu Music]

