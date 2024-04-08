Hot & Passionate Flamenco Dance Show 'Carmen'

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.





Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre



Tue May 21, 7.30pm

