Formula E – F1 for Electric Racecars Hits Shanghai

Things are about to get electrifying, as Formula E finally returns to China for a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend.

For those not in the know, Formula E is the highest class of competition for electrically powered single-seater racing cars. Think Formula 1 for electric cars.



And it is fast – major changes made last season in the development of the Gen3 car means top speeds of 322 km/h, making Formula E cars the fastest regulated electric road-course racing cars in the world.

The Shanghai E-Prix takes place a decade after the inaugural Formula E championship race was held in Beijing in 2014. The 22 Formula E drivers will race on a modified Shanghai International Circuit track.

The Shanghai E-Prix will be the first time such a variation has been raced on before, and is optimized for close-up street racing.

You can also expect a fiesta atmosphere off the track, with the Allianz Fan Village offering a fun day for families and spectators.

The fan village, the center of every E-Prix, offers immersive entertainment, exploring experiences, and innovations for all ages.





Here's a look at the weekend schedule:



Tickets to the Formula E run from RMB129 to RMB799 – scan the corresponding QR code on the poster below to get yours now...



Sat & Sun May 25 & 26; RMB129-799

Shanghai International Circuit, 2000 Yining Lu, Jiading District 上海国际赛车场, 伊宁路2000号, 嘉定

[All images courtesy of Formula E]

