2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique Launches in Shunde

By Billy Jiang, May 20, 2024

On May 19, the launch of the 2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique in Shunde and the cultural tourism industry cooperation signing ceremony between France and Shunde took place in Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong.

During the event, the organizers announced the official kick-off of the 2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique in Shunde and released the official promotional video detailing the event's schedule. 

The organizers also unveiled six Sino-French holiday tourism routes in Shunde and signed a cooperation agreement between cultural tourism industries from both regions.

The highly anticipated Sino-French music stage of the Fête de la Musique will take place on the evenings of June 21-23 at Shunde OCT Harbour PLUS. 

This year's concert will feature upgraded stage and set designs, and the strongest lineup in the event's 10-year history. 

2024-Festival-Croisements-F-te-de-la-Musique-Launches-in-Shunde-Schedule.jpg

2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique Shunde Lineup

Six bands from France—VOYOU, Simia, Samifati, Toukan Toukän, Violet Indigo, and Johnnie Carwash—will share the stage with three Chinese bands—Peach Illusion (桃子假象), Time Capsule (时光胶囊), and Korsion (穷辛)

This marks the most French bands ever to participate in Fête de la Musique in Shunde, promising an international stage with a powerful mix of pop, rap, electronic instrumental, hip-hop, punk rock, and electronic core music styles for an immersive audiovisual feast.

2023-Festival-Croisements-F-te-de-la-Musique-Launches-in-Shunde.jpg

2023 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique stage setup at Shunde OCT Harbour PLUS. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The 18th Festival Croisements has already begun, and since its first appearance in Shunde in 2011, the festival has brought diverse and high-quality Franco-Cantonese cultural projects, attracting millions of participants from Shunde and surrounding cities each year. 

READ MORE: The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Fête de la Musique has become one of the most influential international cultural events in Foshan and the neighboring regions.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, the China-France Cultural Tourism Year, and the 10th anniversary of the Festival Croisements' presence in Shunde Daliang. 

The festival will run from now until the end of June, making it the longest-running event in its history in Shunde. 

Special highlights include Sino-French holiday-themed installations, exclusive culinary experiences, music band's Shunde food culture tour, urban art exhibitions, the Guangdong cultural heritage market, and Sino-French food market events.

In addition, starting immediately, 15 A-level tourist attractions in Shunde will offer free admission to French tour groups until the end of the year.

2024 Festival Croisements · Fête de la Musique

Venue: Stage Area, Shunde OCT Harbour PLUS, No.1 Huanle Avenue, Shunde, Foshan

            佛山市顺德区大良街道欢乐大道1号顺德欢乐海岸PLUS

            Shunde OCT Harbour PLUS Station, Foshan Metro Line 3

Tickets: Free Admission

Dates: June 21 to 23, 2024

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and events. For the latest information, follow our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[All images are courtesy of the Consulate General of France in Guangzhou]

Festival Croisements Fête de la Musique Foshan Shunde

