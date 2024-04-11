19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

16th Annual Midnight Charity Run



Your attendance helps to create education opportunities for children and medical treatment possibilities for families, and it lessens poverty in meaningful and lasting ways.



Price: RMB250/runner (limited to 150 attendees)

* Registration before April 5, 2024 or when full to get a quality short-sleeve race shirt.

April 20, 2024 (Saturday) from 10pm

* Please arrive at 10pm - 10.15pm to get registered, collect your runner pack, and warm up. There will be secure storage to store your belongings during the run.

To Register: Tel +86755-2667 4830 or email MidnightRun@captivating.org

Main Entrance, LianHuaShan Park, No.6030 Hongli Road, Futian

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

25 Amazing Art Shows This April in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



Food & Drink

Menu of Culinary Inspirations

Embark on a culinary journey like no other with a collaboration between Chef Andrew Zhou of Azure at InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort and Chef Steven Qian of Char Bar at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun. This fusion menu blends Chef Qian's color-driven philosophy with Chef Zhou's Gourmet Laboratory concept, resulting in five innovative dishes that reimagine traditional flavors with a modern twist. Experience the harmony of mountains and sea in every bite.



Price: RMB1,588 net per person

Until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8888 6688

Azure, 1/G, InterContinental Executive Club, InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort

Spring Inspiration at RIN Teppanyaki



Experience the essence of spring at RIN Teppanyaki with the "Spring Blossom Dining" special offerings. Indulge in the flavors of the season with fresh seafood and exquisite sashimi, expertly prepared to showcase traditional Japanese cuisine. Let your taste buds bloom with the vibrant tastes of spring.



Available throughout April 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9277

RIN Teppanyaki, 77/F, Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Thai New Year Celebration



Celebrate Thai New Year with The Terrace Restaurant & Bar's exclusive sets! Indulge in the selected meat and salad set for RMB138, or savor the vegetarian set for just RMB99.



April 13 - 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, No.201 Seaworld Square, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Beer Academy: The Happy Monk x Duvel Beer

Calling all Beer lovers! Join The Happy Monk x Duvel Beer, The Happy Monk’s first Beer Academy in Shenzhen on April 17! You can't beat a cool beer on workday night! There's gonna be great beer, it's totally educational (which means it's good for your brain!) and it segues very nicely into your standard workday drinking plans!



April 17, 8pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +86-15308961015

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Hangover Brunch



"Qué pasa, amigos? Ready for un pinche evento chingón on April 21? Join us for "The Hangover Brunch" at Tequila Coyotes, where Los Cuatro Amigos are teaming up an epic 8 hands brunch! Chef Abel from Chullschick in Hong Kong, Chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma in Hong Kong, Chef Beto from La Lupita in Bangkok, and the incredible Neto Trevino from Tequila Coyotes in Shenzhen are joining forces. They're fusing Mexican, Peruvian, and Spanish flavors for a mouthwatering experience.



Price: RMB398

April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Wine Dinner in Shang Garden



Embark on a culinary journey at Shang Garden, Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, as we present a Wine Dinner showcasing the exquisite flavors of traditional Huaiyang cuisine. Indulge in seven delectable dishes expertly crafted by Master Hou Xinqing, paired with fine wines from M. Chapoutier, Valreas, France. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience and savor the artistry of Chinese culinary tradition.



Earl Bird Price RMB1,388/person, only available for the first 12 customers

Exclusive Price RMB1,888/person

April 26, 6pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838

Shang Garden, 2/F, Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

Birol Bistronomy Special Offer



Indulge in a delightful treat with our special offer at Birol Bistronomy! Buy 1 Turkish ice cream, bakehouse, or dessert and get another one for free! Don't miss out on this opportunity to satisfy your sweet cravings.



Until April 30

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Music

Denmark Postyr Acappella Group

Experience the electrifying sounds of Denmark's acclaimed acapella sensation, POSTYR ACAPELLA! With numerous accolades, including the prestigious CARA Award for "Best European EP of 2023" and "Best European A Cappella Album of 2016," along with their original music featured by international brands, POSTYR ACAPELLA promises an unforgettable evening of vocal harmony.



April 12, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Old Buck & Jazz Party



Experience an unforgettable night of jazz with Zhang Chao's "Old Buck & Jazz Party" concert at MAOLivehouse in Shenzhen. Let the soothing melodies and rich vocals transport you to a world of timeless joy and friendship.



April 13, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2682 0730

MAOLivehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

April Weather Forecast



LONG PLAY Jazz Theater Vol.16, featuring April Weather Forecast this coming Saturday!



April 13, from 9.30pm

For Tickets: +86-18681535010 or email roots_house@163.com

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Andante



Vitaly Pisarenko not only bears a striking resemblance to the young Liszt but also exudes the same charisma in his performance. This champion truly lives up to his name, leaving the audience awestruck by his skills, so much so that you could hear a pin drop in the silence, leaving everyone astonished as they exchanged glances.



April 13, 2024

or Tickets: +86755-2162 5455

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

What is Qin?



The Self-Enjoying Qin Society is coming to Shenzhen, taking us on a journey back to the Song Dynasty. They'll recreate the fashion and aesthetics of the Song Dynasty, offering a glimpse into the classical and modern fusion of visual and auditory delights, presenting a feast of ancient and contemporary elegance.



April 16, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2740 4684

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

Don Juan



The musical "Don Juan," composed by French composer Félix Gray in 2003, and directed by Gilles Maheu, director of the French musical "Notre-Dame de Paris," was staged in 2004. It achieved tremendous success in France, Canada, and other countries. In April 2024, on the 20th anniversary of its premiere, the original French version of the musical "Don Juan" will meet the audience in Shenzhen.



April 19 - 21, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-8637 1687

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan

Lifestyle

Exclusive Summer Packages at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen





Stay Longer. Valid for selected dates from now to December 31, 2024, the Hotel’s Stay Longer offer provides a complimentary third night for every two consecutive paid nights – the ideal excuse to enjoy the beat of China’s cosmopolitan powerhouse heart a little longer.



A Seamless Getaway. Valid from now to June 30, 2024, embark on a stylish voyage into the summer with the Hotel's seamless Limousine Package. With the option of a one-way arrival or departure limousine service between Hong Kong International Airport and the Hotel. Other package benefits include breakfast for two, 15% off food and beverages, 20% off Hotel laundry service and 30% off additional nights booked beyond the one-night package stay period.

Stay Longer, available until December 31, 2024

A Seamless Getaway, available until June 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua Third Road, Futian

Challenge EFIS, Run for Fun



The Challenge EFIS will take place on Saturday, April 20. It is open to all amateur runners. The deadline for registration is April 10. Three courses are offered: 2km, 5km and 10km. Symbolic prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each category. The main goal of the EFIS Challenge is to share a moment of enjoyment and conviviality among running enthusiasts.



April 20, from 8am



To Register: Tel/WeChat +86-18124559657 or email direction@efshenzhen.com



Ecole Française Internationale de Shenzhen, Building 5, Room 401, Jingshan Villas, No.1007 Nanhai Avenue, Nanshan

