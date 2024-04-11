43 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Terrace Opening Party @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar



On Saturday, April 13, Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar will hold the most epic terrace season opening party in town to announce its grand return for 2024.

As Shanghai’s highest, iconic rooftop venue, Flair provides the most spectacular views over the city.

Partnering with Shanghai's premier party people ALTER, from 3pm till 10pm, from sunset until dark, be entranced by Bund views augmented by DJ performances that will have you getting down and flying high.

And on T+ Tickets, we have an incredible limited time offer – enjoy entrance to the party and Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails and Snacks from 3-10pm for just RMB880 per person.

Entrance Price including One Drink: RMB180/person (RMB150/person if purchased before April 11)

Entrance Price with Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails & Snacks 3-10pm: RMB880/person

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 13, 3-10pm; RMB180-880.

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

Friday



New Talent Night @ Geneva



A night of music from the most talented young musicians in the city. Head along to hear the sound of the future. Family-friendly.

Fri Apr 12, 7pm; Free Entry.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Wasted Years @ Abbey Road

OJ and pals bring you all the hits from the 80s, 90s, and naughties you forgot you loved. Head on down to Abbey Road for some merry nostalgia.

Fri Apr 12, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Catrina's FC Night Hunt @ RIINK



Head to RIINK for an evening of treasure hunting and a chance to win amazing prizes!



Tickets for prizes will be hidden everywhere and you get to keep whatever you find. Prizes total value already exceeds RMB30,000 and they keep adding more every day.



Get your tickets and bring your A game to find the better prizes. First come first served, limited cool stuff, unlimited fun stuff!



After party at ROXIE.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

Fri Apr 12, from 8pm; RMB150, includes two drinks and one snack (or three drinks!).

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Friday & Saturday



K-Pop Up @ Revolving Door

Revolving Door is doing a Korean street food 'K-Pop Up' every Friday and Saturday night in April.

Fri & Sat Apr 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27, 7.30pm-Late.

Revolving Door, 588 Hefei Lu 地址 合肥路588号.

Spring Wonderland @ La Suite

This weekend, step into the Spring Wonderland at La Suite and travel to a world filled with magical colors!

Fri & Sat Apr 12 & 13, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

8 Years Anniversary @ Celia

Eight years of underground beats, gritty vibes, and unforgettable experiences. Join Celia as they mark this milestone with a night of raw energy, deep rhythms, and non-stop excitement.

Fri & Sat Apr 12 & 13, 11pm; RMB108, includes one drink.

Celia, 154 Nanyang Lu, by Xikang Lu 南阳路154号, 近西康路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

2024 At One International Festival AOF @ SANGHA Retreat Suzhou

Themed 'One Choice, One World,' the 2024 At One International Festival (AOF) will see a diverse array of activities and agendas, including a three-day international forum, 'Celebration of Life' experiences, mind-body practices, plant-based diet tips, creative markets, and artistic performances.

This year the event will assemble figureheads from home and abroad to share pioneering ideas, gathering more than 300 brands, and hosting more than 300 programs and workshops.

Over 30,000 attendees are expected to come together to share their collective consciousness and celebrate the journey of life!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 12, 13 & 14, 9.30am-6pm; RMB50-700.

SANGHA Retreat Suzhou, 199 Yangcheng Lu, 澄环路199号.

Saturday



Future of Education @ The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi



Have you ever wondered what life is really like at Oxford, Brown, Harvard and MIT?

The Future of Education Conference is setting sail once again, building upon last year's success, to create a truly insightful event in the field of education.



This year, the conference will focus on globally renowned institutions of higher education, bringing together distinguished professors, outstanding alumni, and professionals from top universities to collectively explore life in higher education.

If you have a child considering higher education overseas, then sign up today for your chance to be part of this conference.



Sat Apr 13, 9am-12.30pm; RMB180.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane

This Saturday, Shanghai denizens get another chance to chill out at Shanghai foodies’ favorite pop-up, Jiashan Lane Market.

Jiashan Lane is the place to shop for all kinds of staples and snacks, such as unique artisan spreads and condiments from Da Pâté Lady and the NOMLab.

The food and beverage court offers guests an eclectic mix of ethnic street foods to enjoy while catching up with friends in the magical courtyard of the repurposed factory complex.

While food and drinks are the mainstay, you’ll also enjoy the extraordinary workmanship of a select cluster of arts and crafts vendors.

This weekend’s market includes new textile and fabric arts vendors aléas (plant-dyed silks and linens), Chuanjia (Chinese traditional fabric arts), and Textiles Arts (fabric jewelry and art work), among the esteemed artisans.

The leisurely shopping begins at 11am and continues until 6pm. Free admission, pet friendly.

Sat Apr 13, 11am-6pm; Free Entry.

Jiashan Market, 259 Jiashan Lu 嘉善路259号.

Sing-a-Long Brunch @ Lounge by Topgolf



A sing-a-long brunch! Free flow option available, and – let's be honest – should be mandatory.

Sat Apr 13, 11.30am-3pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Disney in Concert A Magical Celebration @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



A concert featuring a curated selection of iconic songs from 10 beloved animated Disney films, including classics like Frozen, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

In English and accompanied by animated video montages, delivering an immersive experience for the audience and transforming the event into a spectacular musical gala.



Sat Apr 13, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-880

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 高青西路777号, 近东育路.

Spring Ritual Holistic Wellness Workshop @ Sattva Ritual

A Spring Ritual Holistic Wellness Workshop with facilitator Amber Yeh. Discover tools to nurture your well-being and find inner harmony, including tea meditation with Irituals Organic Matcha, alchemy crystal sound bath and herbal incense DIY.

Sat Apr 13, 3-4.15pm.

Sattva Ritual, Room 101, No.10, 89 Danshui Lu.

Urban Sunset – Rooftop Opening Party @ RUIKU

Experience the epitome of urban chic at Urban Sunset Rooftop Party at Wanda Hotel on the Bund, an exclusive soirée unfolding atop a luxurious 5-star hotel rooftop against the majestic sunset backdrop of Shanghai's skyline.

As the sun dips beyond the horizon, immerse yourself in a sensory feast of music, lights, and the coolest crowd in Shanghai with breath taking sunset views.



Four renowned DJs will unleash a symphony of beats, igniting the night with infectious rhythms that reverberate through the cityscape from dusk to dawn.

Indulge in exquisite cocktails, mingle with fellow party enthusiasts and dance beneath the stars, the city's skyline serving as your celestial canopy, as you revel in the fusion of luxury and urban vibrancy.

Head along fo a luxurious rooftop opening party like no other, followed by after party at Celia Club to celebrate their eigth year anniversary from 11pm onwards.

Free entry for after party with Sunset Urban Party tickets.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat Apr 13, 4-11pm; RMB118-188, includes one drink.

Ruiku, 21/F, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号上海万达瑞华酒店21楼, 近龙潭路.

Rhapsody in Blue @ AIA Grand Theatre



This Saturday, April 13, seven internationally renowned string players will cross the ocean to present you 'Rhapsody in Blue.'

The pinnacle of George Gershwin's music that epitomizes the jazz age, 'Rhapsody in Blue' is a masterpiece engraved in the memory, having appeared in more than 200 classic films.

On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, musicians from Vienna will perform it for one night only in Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 13, 7.30pm; RMB80-480.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

Funk Force @ RIINK



Flying in on high by the Funk Force direct flight, this Saturday brings in the best in groove, jive, house, and all sorts of groovy electronic vibes across the decades.

Three all star DJs, DJ Kub, nAsakoto iAkata & Kougar, with their own style of funk, are forcefully laying it down on the roller rink just as it was of a bygone slick and sexy time.

Picture short shorts, afros, headbands, denim vests, psychedelic art and bright colours and wild love.

Strap on some skates, sip a tequila sunrise, and let the music do the rest.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Sat Apr 13, from 8pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Dua Lipa & Katy Perry Live Dance Party @ The Pearl



Celebrate Satruday night with the iconic sounds of two global music sensations, Dua Lipa and Katy Perry.

Immerse yourself in their soulful melodies and chart-topping hits, with a concert paying homage to the distinct styles of both artists, combining their anthems and ballads for a night of pure musical magic.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 13, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

HÖR on Tour – Shanghai @ System



HÖR stands as the most influential electronic music streaming outlet for the global underground scene. Space Panda and SYSTEM are teaming up to present the premier China HÖR night, straight from Berlin!



The SYSTEM HÖR event will showcase over 10 artists across three stages, delivering an electrifying indoor festival atmosphere, alongside a special live performance by the France-based industrial techno phenomenon DARZACK, marking his first appearance in China.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Apr 13, 10pm-5am; Presale RMB138, Door RMB168, included one shot.

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号,

近宝庆路.

Saturday & Sunday



We Are Shanghai Vol.9 @ Yuyintang

We Are Shanghai is a non-profit, (mostly) annual pan-genre music project for all bands and artists in Shanghai.

Every band or solo musician can contribute one song to the project every year. With over 40 contributions in recent years, We Are Shanghai has become Shanghai’s largest music compilation project.

This year’s album – Vol.9, no less – contains songs from a truly impressive 42 of Shanghai’s talented bands and musicians, spanning multiple genres of music.

The album is not where the rock'n'roll revelry ends either – this weekend there will be a two-day live music event at Yuyintang on Kaixuan Lu showcasing 14 of the bands featured on the album.

Both nights they’ll also be giving away 50 free limited edition USB We Are Shanghai Vol.9 albums for the first 50 people in line.

READ MORE: Indie Music Extravaganza 'We Are Shanghai' is Back!

Sat & Sun Apr 13 & 14, 6pm; RMB60-120.



Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Sunday



UFC300 @ Cages

Here we go, fight fans! After a wild start to 2024 with top contenders competing for glory in UFC 299, things are about to kick up a notch! UFC 300 featuring a stacked card with 12 current and former champions going head-to-head. You don’t want to miss this one!

Sun Apr 14, from 10am; Free Entry.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

That's not all, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu and add four hours free flow for JUST RMB198.

Sun Apr 14, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12 noon; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Himalaya Brunch @ The Westin Bund Center



Experience the Himalaya Brunch at The Westin, a fusion of Indian, Yunnan, Tibetan, and Nepalese flavors curated in collaboration with the award-winning Yak & Yeti and its owner, Anup.

Savor dishes crafted by new Indian Chef, Kuljesh Kumar, and immerse yourself in the cultural tapestry with live Tibetan dance and music performances.

Head along for a brunch that blends culinary art with cultural tradition. Reserve your seat now for a limited-edition gourmet adventure.

Sun Apr 14, 11.30am-2.30pm.

The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路.

Closest to the Hole Competition @ Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf's Closest to the Hole Competition kicks off this Sunday.

Sun Apr 14, 21 & Sat Apr 27, 12 noon.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Ongoing

Michelin Star Chef Steve Lee Popup @ PIИK OYSTER

Nestled in the heart of Shanghai's famed Bund district, the PIИK OYSTER at Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund is hosting an exclusive Korean gastronomy pop up, featuring the recipient of the 2023 Michelin Guide Young Chef Award, Chef Steve Lee.

From April 10-21, the venue's coveted eight seats will all be dedicated to this exclusive culinary journey, a blend of traditional Korean cuisine with a modern twist, featuring locally-sourced Shanghai ingredients.

To reserve your spot at PIИK OYSTER, scan the QR below or call 21 6322 9988:



Date: Wednesday-Sunday from April 10-21

Time: Two seatings daily (5.30-7.30pm and 7.30-9.30pm)

Price: RMB1,188 (plus service charge), including one glass of champagne

PIИK OYSTER, The Long Bar, Lobby Level, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 中山东一路2号, 近广东路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 11, 8pm, RMB128



Sat Apr 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Apr 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Apr 18, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Apr 19, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sun Apr 21, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Looking Ahead



Apr 16: We Love Disney Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Disney Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Apr 16, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Apr 16: Swan Lake @ Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Russian State Classical Ballet Company, and at an unbeatable price.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB90-340 – 50% off the standard price across the board.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Apr 16, 7.30pm; RMB90-340.

Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, 66 Jiangning Lu, Jing’an District 上海美琪大戏院地址, 上海市静安区江宁路66号.

Apr 17: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

Wed Apr 17, 7-9.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Apr 18: 'Facing the Rigidity of Forms' Exhibition @ Miguel de Cervantes Library

'Facing the Rigidity of Forms' covers almost 30 years of the career of one of Spain's most prominent artists, Pilar Albaracín, including her most emblematic videos and performances, as well as a selection of photographs and texts documenting her working processes.

The exhibition offers the public a multifaceted view of Spanish society and culture. Concerned with preserving traditions and codes, but from a contemporary perspective, the Sevillian artist addresses, not without irony, the stereotypes of national identity, with a particular focus on the contemporary and historical experiences of Andalusian women and the traditions rooted in folklore.

Opening: Thu Apr 18, 6.30pm; Free.

Exhibition: Apr 18 to June 17; Free.

Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 安福路208号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Apr 18: The 5,6,7,8s @ Modern Sky Lab



Qipao clad Japanese rock and roll stalwarts The 5,6,7,8s are coming to Shanghai’s Modern Sky Lab for their first performance in China.

Famous for their raucous appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 1, their 1950s fiery rock and roll will set the stage for what’s sure to be a wild party.

Presented by Trash-A-Go-Go and support from Guangzhou garage rockers The Shaketones and Shanghai degenerates Round Eye.

Thu Apr 18, 8.30pm; RMB188-338.

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路.

Apr 18: RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 18, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Apr 19: The Fat Dads Band @ Abbey Road

The Fat Dads Band, featuring Paul Tkachenko, will be rocking Abbey Road.

Fri Apr 19, 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Apr 19 & 20: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Apr 19 & 20, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Apr 19, 20 & 21: F1 Chinese Grand Prix @ Lounge by Topgolf



Enjoy the full F1 weekend at Lounge by Topgolf.

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 19, 20 & 21.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Apr 20: Annual Spring Fair @ NAIS Pudong

The warmer spring weather has arrived in Shanghai, so what better time to announce the next big NAIS Pudong event – the annual Spring Fair.

This family event is completely free and open to the entire Shanghai community, with a massive range of games, food & drinks, music, shopping vendors, sports, arts & crafts, bouncy castles, magicians, face painting, and much more.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code on the poster (which will save time at the gate on arrival). More information is available by contacting admissions@naispudong.com or by adding the school’s WeChat using the QR code at the bottom left of the poster.

This is sure to be an incredible event for the entire family, so pack your sunglasses and sunscreen and head on over!

Sat Apr 20, 11am-4pm; Free Entry.

NAIS Pudong, 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路,

Apr 20: Bloc Party – Doggie Style @ The Cannery



The Cannery is Bloc Party – Doggie Style is back! Head to their lawn for the signature doggie fashion show and talent contest. Tacos, japadogs, cocktails, beers, cocktails will all served al fresco.

Sat Apr 20, 2-8pm; Free Entry.



The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路.

Apr 20: SUNKISSED Rooftop Season Opening ft. KHANIZ @ Banyan Tree on the Bund



Elevate your Formula 1 weekend with the first SUNKISSED rooftop party of the season at the Banyan Tree on the Bund from 3pm. This event promises a fusion of luxury and pulsating beats on two stages.



Acclaimed Swiss DJ and producer Khainz leads the musical journey with his infectious beats and genre-defying sound.

The excitement doesn't end at the rooftop – continue at Celia for the afterparty from 10pm.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo



Sat Apr 20, 3pm-Late; Early Bird RMB128, Presale RMB158, Door RMB188, includes one drink.

Tops, Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund, 13/F, 19 Haiping Lu, by Gongping Lu 海平路19号悦榕庄13楼, 近公平路.

Apr 20: Atelier Circuit – Rooftop Opening Party F1 Edition @ Atelier Izaka 2.0 on the Bund

Welcome to Atelier Circuit, the ultimate rooftop opening party overlooking the breathtaking Shanghai skyline from the iconic Atelier Izaka venue.

Picture yourself on a medieval-style terrace, surrounded by the electric energy of F1 Weekend in Shanghai, with the city's coolest crowd gathered for an unforgettable experience.



As the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms into a pulsating haven of music and excitement. For eight hours straight, immerse yourself in the beats of 5 top DJs, each crafting their unique sonic journey, seamlessly blending genres to keep the dance floor alive and vibrant, and let the stunning views of the Shanghai skyline serve as the perfect backdrop for an evening of unparalleled luxury and fun.

Experience the spirit of F1 Weekend along side the rooftop vibes at Atelier Circuit which promises an extravaganza like no other, and where every moment is a celebration of music, culture, thrill and the vibrant spirit of this dynamic city.

After party at Stardust Club from 11pm onwards. Free entry for after party with Atelier Circuit tickets.

For VIP Table booking contact – 152 2147 2779

Sat Apr 20, 5pm-Late; RMB98-148.

Venue: Atelier Izaka 2.0 on the Bund, 3/F, 17 Yan'an Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 延安东路17号3楼, 近四川中路.

Apr 20: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road



Head on down to Abbey Road for Irish music from Doctor Midnight and some very morish craic.

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Apr 20: Miami Nights @ Funkadeli

Miami Nights is back, Shanghai is back, and the 80s will never die! With Popopup, DJs Turner and Thee Baron are riding into Funkadeli on an electric cloud to bring you a neon-tinged night of new wave, synth pop, electro, and more.

Bring your dancing kicks, your fly homies, and leave them inhibitions at the door!

Sat Apr 20, 9.30pm; Free Entry.

Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号，近长乐路.

Apr 20 & 21: Commune Market @ The Weave

Commune Market is back! Head along for delicious food, specialty cocktails, original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys and so much more!

Sat & Sun Apr 20 & 21, 11am-6pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

Apr 21: Latin Spring Festival @ Azul SKL



Azul's Latin Spring Festival is back!

Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, a Latin band, DJ, bouncy castle and clowns and face painting for kids.

Tickets are RMB100 which gets you food and drink tickets. And better still, get yours before April 19 and enjoy 10% off!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Apr 21, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Chinese Grand Prix @ BNC



Didn’t manage to get a ticket to the Chinese Grand Prix? No worries, BNC will have it up on all their screens with their brunch going on until late.

Sun Apr 21, from 3pm; Free Entry.

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

