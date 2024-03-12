Singapore's Hip RVLT Bar Pop Up Dinner at The St. Regis

As the Year of the Dragon begins, Singapore's renowned food and beverage bar RVLT, in collaboration with Sparking Plus Asia, will present a flash dinner at The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan.

RVLT will take over the second floor of The St. Regis Bar, creating an "effortless and all-out" Asian-flavored feast in Shanghai.



Founders and renowned Sommeliers of RVLT, Alvin Gho and Ian Lim, will attend the event to guide guests through the wine and food pairings, while Chef Sunny Leong will showcase the diverse and unique flavors of Asian cuisine, providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience.





Founded in 2016, RVLT is a food and beverage bar that offers highly drinkable, interesting yet uncomplicated wine options, while also specializing in providing upscale bar food.

Casualness is a hallmark of RVLT, where the sommelier team, including the founders, recommend wines based on individuals' preferences and personalities.

This flash event will be held from March 12 to 24 on the second floor of the hotel's bar, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of The St. Regis Bar and encounter the culinary and wine experience brought by RVLT, starting a ritual-filled evening for luminaries.



For more information and reservations, please contact +86 21 6257 9999

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 地北西路1008号, 近江宁路.